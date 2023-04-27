Haight Street Jazz Bar Club Deluxe Announces Plans to Close — This Time for Real

Less than a year after Haight Street jazz bar Club Deluxe announced plans to close only to be saved from that fate thanks in part to intervention by a city official, the more than 30-year-old business has confirmed it will, in fact, shut down for good. The San Francisco Chronicle reported the permanent closure on Wednesday after an employee posted about the bar’s end on Instagram earlier in the week, which local blog Broke-Ass Stuart first noted on Tuesday.

Bar owner Sarah Wilde could not be reached by the Chronicle or Broke-Ass Stuart. But in an email to musicians that’s been shared on social media, she wrote that the bar “must move on, and move out.” Last year, Wilde shared on Facebook that the bar would have to close due to rising rent and conflict with landlord Veritas Investments. The company, however, tells the Chronicle it has been “extremely supportive of a Club Deluxe” including by “making a significant financial investment into the retail space.”

San Francisco French bistro expands down the Peninsula

Chouchou French Bistro located in San Francisco’s Forest Hill neighborhood has plans to open a new location on the Peninsula, the Business Times reports. According to the outlet, the restaurant filed an application for a new liquor license at Burlingame’s Library Plaza, located at 401 Primrose Road.

Here’s another (slightly) more affordable tasting menu option

Another Michelin-starred San Francisco restaurant is offering a short and more affordable tasting menu option, a trend that’s been seen across some of the city’s highest-rated restaurants lately. Per a post on Instagram, one-Michelin-starred Nisei will now offer a “7-course abridged tasting menu” on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Whereas the restaurant’s full tasting menu costs $232, this Essentials Menu costs $110 on Tock.

FDA officially approves Fido sitting down for brunch

As Eater SF previously reported, a growing number of San Francisco restaurants have embraced customers’ interest in dining out with their four-legged friends. Now, as Axios reports, the Food and Drug Administration has officially given dogs the stamp of approval to hang out in outdoor dining spaces. Dogs are still not allowed inside restaurants — even just to pass through on the way to an outdoor patio — but in an update to the health code pet dogs are now explicitly allowed “in outdoor dining areas, where approved.”

Cheers to the Bay Area bars nominated for bar industry awards

As SFGATE noted, 10 Bay Area bars have been recognized by the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation’s Spirited Awards, widely considered the bar industry’s highest honors. The list of nominees includes “Pacific Cocktail Haven and True Laurel (best U.S. bar team), Lolo and Bar Agricole (best U.S. restaurant bar), and Dalva and For the Record (best new U.S. cocktail bar),” per the outlet. For the full list of nominations, check the Tales of the Cocktail website.