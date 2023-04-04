This Fried Taco and Happy Hour Favorite Is Making a Comeback in the Marina

San Franciscans said goodbye to Nick’s Crispy Tacos after more than 20 years of fried fish and guac at the end of December 2022. But, the business will make a comeback, this time landing in Marina at new venue Rockwell bar and lounge. According to the San Francisco Business Times, an opening date should be set in the coming weeks. It won’t be a big installation, though, as Nick’s will be joining the already-established Rockwell in its 2,300-square-foot space.

Nick’s will provide food for the bar and lounge, and the Rockwell team will make a few specialty drinks to pair with the Mexican fare. The menu will be more or less the same as before, according to building owner Howard Schindler, with a few surprise additions still in the works. No matter the case, a new home at 3200 Fillmore Street is a welcome bit of good news on the heels of so many business closures in the last three years.

Mexican celebrity chef heads to San Jose for new restaurant

Copita Tequileria y Comida, a second location of the Sausilito staple that’s set to open in Willow Glen in August 2023, just snagged a big-name executive chef. Azari Cuenca-Maîtret will join the team, coming off of numerous accolades including founding Litoral in Mexico City 22 years ago. Cuenca-Maîtret also worked as a professor of gastronomy around the world, and in 2014 represented Mexico City at The New York City Wine and Food Festival.

Vegetarian cafe to open in downtown Sacramento

There’s about to be a new destination for well-sourced coffee and pistachio shortbread cookies in Sacramento. Immortal Cafe & Supply will open at 1111 H Street this summer on the ground floor of the Offices at Retro Lodge building. The Sacramento Bee reports the business will serve their fare at Cesar Chavez Plaza’s “Bodega Days” on Thursdays as of May 5 to build momentum ahead of their opening.

SoMa nightclub founder and drag icon found dead

Heklina, co-founder of SoMa drag club Oasis and star of numerous San Francisco shows through the city’s nightlife, died in London. The performer’s body was found by her colleague Peaches Christ; no cause of death is known at time of publication. Nguyen Pham, Board President of San Francisco Pride, said in a press release Heklina’s death will be top of mind for the queer community for a long time.