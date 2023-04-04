This Super-Popular Santa Cruz Ice Cream Shop Is Opening Its First Bay Area Stores

If you’ve ever craved something sweet after a long day at the beach in Santa Cruz, then it’s likely you know the Penny Ice Creamery. The shop has become a local Santa Cruz legend, known for the unexpected seasonal treats dreamt up by chef Kendra L. Baker, who honed her flavor development skills in the kitchen at iconic Northern California restaurant Manresa. These days, she and her co-founder and partner Zachary Davis operate four ice cream shops, two in Santa Cruz plus locations in Aptos and Scotts Valley.

Now the duo has good news for Bay Area fans: the Penny Ice Creamery will open two new locations this spring, and they’ll be the company’s first in the Bay Area. Before San Francisco residents get too excited, however, know that both shops will be in Silicon Valley, so it’ll still be a bit of a drive to get a fix.

The first shop will be at 855 El Camino Real at the Town & Country Village shopping center in Palo Alto while the second will be located inside the Peninsula food hall State Street Market in Los Altos at 170 State Street. Both locations are expected to open in mid-April.

Those paying attention will remember that State Street Market shuttered temporarily earlier this year, just a little over a year after its much-anticipated opening in September 2021. The food hall reopened within the last few weeks and has announced a number of new tenants including Konjoe Burger and Orenchi Ramen.

The Penny Ice Creamery works closely with local farmers and growers to create seasonal, locally inspired flavors like Meyer lemon poppyseed, pistachio chocolate chip, creme fraiche date, match plum, and pecan pie. Real fans also know never to skip the scorched marshmallow fluff.