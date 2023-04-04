After Decades of Fluffy Beignets on the Sunny Side of Town, This Cozy Cafe Closed for Good

A San Francisco east side spot for huevos rancheros and beignets has closed. Just For You Cafe shuttered permanently on April 4, according to the business’ first Facebook post in almost two years. Sparing no details, the business wrote that the cafe is permanently closed and that local food blog Tablehopper should have details soon. Eater tipsters emailed on April 3, then again on April 4 to confirm the sad news. Already on social media, fans are posting obituaries to the beloved cafe.

For 30 years, Just For You kept the Dogpatch fed on Mexican entrees, standard American diner fare, San Francisco’s own Ritual coffee, and beignets, making it one of the few places in the city for the sugar-covered French fritter. Prices were always reasonable, never breaking the bank for its line-worthy brunch. The 22nd Street business opened at 7:30 a.m. throughout the work week, too, making it a go-to for early morning eggs and weekday breakfasts in the typically sunny neighborhood.

While Just For You’s departure is sad news, the neighborhood has seen its fair share of newcomers in recent months. Fast-casual Greek superstar Souvla opened its biggest and boldest location on 3rd Street in August 2022, and longtime coffee farmer’s market pop-up Ikon Roastery opened at 645 Texas Street in December of that year. Andi Miller opened Bar Piccino as a sidecar to Piccino, a favorite in the neighborhood since 2006, in August, too. And Amanda Nguyen brought her “quarantine cakes” to the Dogpatch with a sunny new space in January 2023.

That said, restaurant and cafe closures continue to hail through the city as the impact of the pandemic continues to hit San Francisco more than three years later. New businesses are popping up, though, including primo cocktail bar Heartwood in the FiDi and legendary panaderia La Victoria SF expanding to the Bayview. Still, it’s hard to say goodbye to neighborhood institutions like Just For You. Opening in 1990, the dreamy diner was baking its own bread, griddling lemon ricotta pancakes, and pouring ethically-sourced coffee way before it was cool.