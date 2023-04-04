Some of San Francisco’s Finest Breakfast Sandwiches Just Arrived on the Eastside

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

This is a list of the Bay Area’s most notable restaurant and bar openings, with new updates published once a week. Did we miss something great? Please, drop us a line.

FIDI — Tip one back at downtown San Francisco’s new nature-inspired cocktail bar, Heartwood, which opens its doors at 531 Commercial Street on April 4. The bar and restaurant comes from the folks behind Mission cocktail spot the Beehive and FiDi’s the Treasury and the drink list includes a plethora of herbal and fruity flavors while the food menu spans sandwiches, salads, sliders, and even pigs in a blanket. Take a peek into the woodsy space here.

UNION SQUARE — As of Monday, April 3, longtime downtown watering hole Lark Bar has moved into a new home at 685 Market Street, inside the Monadnock Building. It’s not a far walk — in fact, the new space is just around the corner from the previous location — but it does give the bar a more high-profile storefront off Market Street itself. Stay tuned later this week for more details about the fresh space.

DOGPATCH — Bandit, the Tenderloin spot known for serving some of San Francisco’s best breakfast sandwiches, has opened its second outpost in the Dogpatch neighborhood. The new restaurant opened Wednesday, March 29 at 632 20th Street, Tablehopper reported.

BAYVIEW — Historic bakery La Victoria has been selling fresh pan dulce in the Mission for decades now, but as of four years ago, the reborn business shifted production to a facility in the Bayview. Now they’re rolling open the doors for retail sales at the 1565 Kirkwood Avenue bakery, meaning fans can swing by for conchas and polvoron.

EMERYVILLE — As of Friday, March 31, El Meson de Violeta has opened at the La Cocina pop-up kiosk at Public Market Emeryville. The business comes from entrepreneur and chef Carmen Figueroa, who will be selling “handmade Chilean empanadas in traditional beef, spicy chicken, and vegan fillings with a variety of other seasonally-inspired rotating flavors,” per a press announcement. Other menu items include apple empanadas, alfajores, and tortas de hojarasca. The kiosk is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SUNNYVALE — Xiaoman has been selling Taiwanese breakfast out of South Bay ghost kitchens since 2021, but the Chronicle reports the restaurant landed a permanent space at 573 East El Camino Real in Sunnyvale where fans can order fan tuan for takeout or delivery only.

SAN JOSE — Also from the Chronicle comes news of what the paper’s billing as San Jose’s first natural wine bar. Goodtime Bar, located at 30 East Santa Clara Street, #160, brings many of the elements made popular by other Bay Area natural wine bars (think non-traditional drinking vessels and glittery disco ball decor — even citrus-topped oysters) to the area.

AMADOR — The historic Imperial Hotel in California’s tiniest town, Amador City, reopens on April 13, and with the hotel’s debut comes a new restaurant headed up by executive chef Max Benson and consulting chef Michael Evans. The 130-seat restaurant and bar will serve a five-course tasting menu ($75) with options for a wine pairing ($45) or nonalcohlic beverage pairing ($35). The bar, meanwhile, pours craft cocktails, beer, and wine including the Gold Fashioned (California olive oil fat-washed bourbon, bay leaf demerara sugar, aromatic bitters) and a rotating clarified milk punch. The restaurant will be open for dinner Thursday through Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday for brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The bar is open Thursday through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m.