This SoMa Staple for Chimichangas and Carnitas Has Closed After 40 Years

April 5

SOMA — SoMa staple for Mexican fare Don Ramon’s closed after 41 years in service on March 31. SFist had the news of the Ramirez family closing their family business, citing an alleged rent hike from $10,000 to $15,000 on their decades-old lease. “We fought long and hard to save our beloved restaurant – but in the end, hard work, community support, love and tradition weren’t enough,” reads a statement from the family on the restaurant website.

NORTH BEACH — While not a restaurant closure, the Safeway at 350 Bay Street will close on May 27. SFGATE reports the 65 employees will be transferred to other stores, but the closure does leave a gap for shoppers in the Fisherman’s Wharf and North Beach areas.

JAPANTOWN — Mums, a 40-year-old shabu shabu restaurant, will close for good on Sunday, April 2. Owner Winnie Tam told ABC7 her father is ready to retire at age 73. The Tam family said farewell on the restaurant website. “Spanning generations, we remained dedicated to Japantown,” the post reads. “We have celebrated with you, cried with you and everything in between!”

RICHMOND — One of Clement Street’s litany of dumpling shops closed quietly in recent weeks. An Eater tipster wrote in to say Dumpling Alley closed, the phone is disconnected, and Yelp reports the restaurant as closed.

BAYVIEW — Just For You Cafe, a staple for beignets and mimosas since 1990, closed suddenly on April 4. The business posted to its Facebook page after numerous Eater tipsters wrote in to warn of the shuttering. “The business climate is atrocious,” longtime owner Arienne Landry told Tablehopper.

BERKELEY — Hiro Okada’s Tammon Tea closed on March 18 at 2055 Center Street. East Bay Nosh writes the Japanese snack shop opened in 2014; in 2018 chef-owner Hirokazu Nishikawa (Sushinista) took the reins. The business posted a sign in its window with a teaser for updates on the way.