Mission District Dive Bar the Wooden Nickel Has Closed for Good

After sustaining thousands of dollars in damage due to flooding earlier this year, the Wooden Nickel, a neighborhood dive bar in San Francisco’s Mission District, has shut its doors for good. Local blog BrokeAssStuart first reported the closure news, pointing to an update on the GoFundMe page the bar’s owner launched so fans could support the business following the flood.

The update, which was posted on March 21, indicates the bar’s owners have gotten caught up in a messy situation with their landlord. “It breaks my heart to disclose that the Nickel will not reopen,” the post reads. “The flood damage to the building opened the door to a massive mold problem in and under the building. The remediation needed will take a considerable amount of time and money and it’s unclear who is responsible for it.”

It goes on to invite any fans looking to give the bar a sendoff toast can head to Kilowatt, another Mission District dive, on Saturday, April 8 for a party that’ll start at 7 p.m. Anyone who donated to the GoFundMe, which raised more than $35,000, will get a Wooden Nickel sweatshirt. The bar opened in 2016 and came from a trio of experienced industry pros, all women, Hoodline reported at the time.

Oakland brewery acquired by Bay Area’s Dokkaebier

Per a post on the business's Instagram, Oakland’s Federation Brewing has been acquired by Asian-inspired craft brewery Dokkaebier. According to the post that means Federation will undergo “a bit of rebranding in the coming months,” but that its beers will continue to be available on draft, in cans, and at the taproom. For those who’ve been following Dokkaebier’s trajectory, recall the brewery launched in early 2020 with a pop-up taproom on Polk Street. At the time, owner Youngwon Lee told SFGATE he hoped to find a permanent space for the brewery down the line, something that’s yet to happen.

It’s demo day for this Valencia Street pub

As previously reported, Irish pub the Phoenix on Valencia Street in the Mission is being torn down to make way for a new residential highrise. Well, the day has finally come. According to owner Eugene Power, the building is set to be demolished today, Thursday, April 6 sometime in the afternoon. The plans for the new building do include room for a new venture, but Power told Eater SF earlier this year he’s looking for someone else to step into that space.

Hit show will shine a light on the Bay Area’s Filipino dining scene

Mark your calendars for Friday, May 5 when Hulu show Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi will drop on the streaming service. According to a report from Viral Thrills, the 10-episode second season includes an edition titled “Ube by the Bay” that’ll showcase “how the younger generation of Filipino Americans are the latest disruptors in the Bay Area.” In a trailer posted to Instagram, catch a glimpse of Abaca chef Francis Ang: