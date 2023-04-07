The Best Dishes Editors Ate This Week

There’s certainly no shortage of excellent food to be found in San Francisco and the Bay Area — but there’s plenty worth skipping, too. Luckily for you, Eater editors dine out several times a week (or more) and we’re happy to share the standout dishes we encounter as we go.

Here’s the best of everything the Eater SF team has eaten recently. Check back weekly for more don’t-miss dishes.

April 7

The Bernie at Donut Savant

Unfortunate news for all the bakery farm stands I frequented throughout Vermont and Massachusetts while attending college in the Pioneer Valley. While bucolic as bucolic gets, particularly during autumn, I’m afraid those spots couldn’t hold a candle to the maple donut I recently enjoyed in Oakland. A longtime pal and I snagged a variety box from Donut Savant the other day and while the cron’ts were indeed flaky and moist, the Bernie stood out to me. In fact, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it. Inflated with luscious vanilla pastry cream and glossed with a salted maple frosting, this donut defied all odds and preconceived notions — it could not have been lighter, nor could it have been more flavorful due to the perfect amount of flaky sea salt studding its crown. Donut Savant, 3000 38th Avenue, Allendale, Oakland

– Nat Belkov, Eater design director

Ko’ko’ wings at Prubechu

To be clear, it’s always a good season for enjoying a meal on the spacious patio at Prubechu, San Francisco’s Chamorro dining destination — likely the only Guamanian restaurant in the city. But after months of rainy weekends, a sunny afternoon sent me running to the Mission District restaurant for a Pacific Island-inspired lunch that felt like just perfect to usher in spring. I always start with the gulf shrimp kelaguen, a chunky, citrusy mix of shrimp, tomatoes, peppers, and coconut, meant to be scooped up with warm sheets of coconut and scallion flatbread called titayas. But of all the starters, it’s the ko’ko’ wings that set my mouthwatering as soon as they hit the table. These dry-spiced wings come encased in a secret spice blend that sings with tartness and salt, just begging to be amped up with a spoonful of the restaurant’s lemon fina’denne’. The Chomorro dipping sauce combines acidic vinegar, more citrus, and an abundance of scallions for a bite that’s vibrant across all flavor axes. With a glass of chilled red wine, bursting with juicy red cranberries, this meal felt almost as invigorating as a beachy getaway. Prubechu, 2224 Mission Street, San Francisco

— Lauren Saria, Eater SF editor

Caprese chocolate cake from Poesia Cafe

Few desserts are preceded at the table by their warm, floating aroma, but the Caprese cake is one such delight, a nutty, sugary flourless chocolate cake at the Castro’s Poesia Cafe on 18th Street. Straight from the toque of Naples-born pastry chef Giovanni Liguoro, this cake isn’t likely what comes to mind when a San Franciscan hears “caprese.” But it’s time to refresh that mental browser. Little bits of hazelnut play alongside earthy almond flour allowing each bite to flourish as a combination of the complementary textures. Plus, every triangle comes dressed in white; the powdered sugar lightens the flavor to ensure it doesn’t bury a diner in weighty overindulgence. This recipe lands in the Bay via longboat from the Isle of Capri and is one of the first and best gluten-free cakes the Italians whipped up. The crumb on this cake might be the star — so many gluten-free cakes end up too gummy or dry. This airy and bright cafe’s rendition keeps a firm edge with just the right give, allowing for a soft but toothsome slice. My nonna made cakes like these for me when I was diagnosed with celiac, wrapping them in tin foil and mailing them to the various cities I lived in on the West Coast. Sorry, Nonz, but Liguoro’s miraculous work of simultaneity — crumbly and chewy, sweet, and subtle — is giving you a run for your money. Poesia Cafe, 4076 18th Street, San Francisco

— Paolo Bicchieri, Eater SF reporter

Salty Feelings from Bar Iris

I always find myself attracted to the names of dishes or drinks since, as a writer, I enjoy some good wordplay. And had I known this drink was called Salty Feelings, I would have ordered it for sure, but instead, it was the intriguing description from the Bar Iris bartender that won me over. He explained it as a spirit-forward, savory drink that incorporates vodka, gin, fino sherry, and vermouth. Most cocktails tend to lean citrusy, bitter, or sweet, so my ears perk up at the mention of a drink that tilts savory first. I watched as the bartender poured it into a beautiful, tulip-shaped, stemmed sherry glass before delicately placing a single piece of ogo seaweed inside, where it floated like an underwater scene. On the first sip, I was hit with the mix of spirits — indeed, it is spirit-forward — but with a bit of brininess and salinity that washes over you at the end of each sip. Like the nerd I am, I kept sipping and pausing, trying to figure out why and how these flavors work together, but never came up with anything solid. It just does, I guess, or perhaps it’s something a cocktail amateur like myself will have to ponder further. In any case, I only found out the entirely perfect name later when looking at the menu, and while Salty Feelings does evoke the spirit of the drink, I have nothing but warm feelings for this cocktail and the technique behind it. Bar Iris, 2310 Polk Street, San Francisco

— Dianne de Guzman, Eater SF deputy editor