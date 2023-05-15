This Popular Santa Cruz Brewery Just Sailed Into a Historic East Bay Space

Santa Cruz’s Humble Sea Brewing continues its expansion through the Bay Area with a new taproom set to debut in July, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Humble Sea is completing construction on a new space in the Storehouse Lofts located in Alameda Point at 2350 Saratoga Street and arrives along with a new restaurant and other commercial businesses also set to debut in the historic building. The Alameda spot marks the craft brewer’s fifth location, joining a taproom in Pacifica, a tavern in Felton, plus two locations in Santa Cruz, including a newly-opened Santa Cruz Wharf taproom.

The move to Alameda is calculated, coming from Humble Sea’s COVID days when an outsized number of customers in the East Bay ordered beers to be shipped up from Santa Cruz. Humble Sea co-owner Frank Scott Krueger tells the Chronicle the new location will feature a large outdoor area — bigger than the Santa Cruz space, he says — and the team plans to bring a food truck into the beer garden. The vibe of the new taproom, Krueger shares, will be a “90s pool party.”

New pop-up launches at Richmond taproom

In more taproom news, East Brother Beer Co. in Richmond is now home to a brand-new pop-up from two Richmond residents, chef Phillip Mitchell and his wife Kim, the Richmond Standard reports. Mitchell is bringing his style of Louisiana cooking to the taproom every other week on Thursdays, starting May 11. Operating under the fitting name Kim’s Louisiana Kitchen, Mitchell is serving deep-fried turkey sliders, which he shares are brined and seasoned over three days, as well as an all-beef hot dog and fries. The Mitchells are also known around the community for their other pop-up, R&R Coffee, which East Brother Beer shares is set to open in a permanent spot at the Bridge Storage and Artspace. The Mitchells also run R&R Hospitality Academy, which the Standard says “helps prepare and certify low-income young adults for careers in the hospitality industry.”

Eat at this Warrior-approved San Francisco restaurant

Okay, the Warriors are out of the Finals, but a solid food recommendation is a solid food recommendation, no matter what. SFGATE sought out the favorite restaurant of Golden State Warrior Kevon Looney, which turns out to be none other than wing spot Hot Sauce and Panko in Nob Hill. While there’s no word on Looney’s favorite order, he’s a self-proclaimed “big wing guy” so take that as approval from a guy who knows a good wing.

Nobu somehow gets ... fancier

One of the most name-checked restaurants in rap history, Nobu, has apparently received a serious upgrade of its Palo Alto hotel location, according to the San Francisco Business Times. The hotel expanded its footprint to include a new Japanese-inspired garden area, made by landscape designer Shigeru Namba — otherwise known for his work on billionaire Larry Ellison’s Woodside home styled after a 16th-century Japanese emperor’s palace. The garden opened at the end of April and is filled with blossoming plants “intended to change throughout the year, with seasonal florals and plants to celebrate each time of the year.”