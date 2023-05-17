Check Out the 19 Bay Area Restaurants That Just Got Added to the Michelin Guide

As has become the custom, the lauded Michelin Guide surprise-announced a handful of additions to its California dining guide on Wednesday morning. Those who’ve been paying close attention to this year’s rolling updates may remember that in early March, the guide dropped a batch of six additions, only one of which came from Northern California: Korean restaurant Bansang. This time, however, the full list of 19 new Michelin Guide restaurants focuses on the upper half of the state including restaurants scattered across Napa, San Francisco, the East Bay, and San Jose.

There are a number of fine dining restaurants newly listed in the guide, including the pop-up-turned-permanent restaurant Anomaly SF from chef Mike Lanham; the super-intimate omakase counter, Friends Only, from Akiko’s team; and Suragan, the Korean destination where chef Jongmoon Choi has been pulling inspiration from historical texts.

Other restaurants being added to the guide offer more casual dining experiences including Bombera, the live-fire Mexican restaurant from chef Dominica Rice-Cisneros; HK Lounge Bistro, which reopened in SoMa in February four years after its previous location was destroyed in a fire; and LeYou, a downtown San Jose Ethiopian restaurant.

As a reminder, these rolling announcements come throughout the year ahead of the annual announcement of Bib Gourmands and Stars, which happened on December 6 last year. That means these new additions will likely have to wait at least six months before learning if they’ve also been awarded one of the guide’s coveted Stars.

Here’s the full list of new Michelin Guide California additions:

Auro

Anomaly SF

Aphotic

Copra

HK Lounge Bistro

Rosemary & Pine

Suragan

Friends Only

Noodle in a Haystack

Prik Hom

Bombera

Lion Dance Cafe

Parche

Pomet

Snail Bar

Breakwater Barbecue

Kajiken

LeYou

Petiscos