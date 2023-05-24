Here’s Where Sai’s Vietnamese Restaurant Is Headed After Leaving the FiDi

Despite gaining Legacy Business status in 2022, time-tested favorite Sai’s Vietnamese beneath the Transamerica Pyramid needed to find a new home. Thankfully the restaurant just found new life at 42 Columbus Avenue, the location of North Beach restaurant Bask. The San Francisco Business Times reports Sai owner Charles Vong bought Bask with financial aid from Shvo, the development group that owns the Transamerica Pyramid. If all goes apace, Sai’s will open in the Bask location in about four months.

The journey to this lease came with a few twists and turns. Supervisor Aaron Peskin stepped in last year when Shvo issued a notice to vacate to Sai’s, which held a lease at 505 Washington Street for 40 years. The supervisor mediated between the restaurant and the developers to ensure the transition would be as smooth as possible, as locals were in a frenzy after the news broke. That move from Shvo comes as the company begins renovations on the pyramid itself and neighboring properties. Vong told the outlet he is “very grateful” for Shvo’s financial contributions to the move, including forgiving a year’s worth of rent.

California Salmonella case points to Papa Murphy’s

Most know to steer clear of raw cookie dough, yet the Sacramento Bee writes 18 cases of Salmonella have been reported through six states, including California, from customers ordering cookie dough from Papa Murphy’s. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website states the pizza chain’s raw chocolate chip cookie dough and raw s’mores bars dough caused two hospitalizations out of the 18 cases, and both products are temporarily unavailable for sale due to the outbreak.

Historic SoMa club gets new life from well-heeled bar group

In 1946, San Francisco lost one of its go-to watering holes for jazz shows and art deco vibes. But now the San Francisco Chronicle reports the Dawn Club will get new life from Future Bars, an outfit with 12 bars throughout the city. Dawn Club opens on Wednesday, May 24 and will host its first show tonight, the Barbary Coast Jazz Band.

Mission District fine dining iconoclast celebrates 24th birthday

Foreign Cinema, one of the old-school, upscale dining restaurants in the Mission, rings in its 24th birthday with a Morroco-inspired party on May 25. Tickets start at $130 for the multi-hour, many-beveraged shindig.