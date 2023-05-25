Step Inside the South Bay’s Petite New Champagne and Caviar Bar

Bay Area Champagne fans already have some great options for blissing out over a glass of bubbles, but the opening of a new Los Gatos bar will bring another Champagne-centric option into the Silicon Valley scene. On May 26, the Champagne Bar at Tasting House begins popping bottles and scooping caviar. It’s a bit of a passion project for Tasting House owners Denise and Mike Thornberry, who opened the Los Gatos restaurant and wine shop in 2022. “Me and my husband and the team here at Tasting House have fallen madly in love with Champagne,” Denise says with a laugh. “We didn’t realize how much we’d come to love Champagne and how much it would come to be a part of what we do here.”

So, to give themselves a little more space to dive deep into the world of bubbly wine, they’ve expanded the Tasting House footprint to open a 10-seat bar alongside the existing bistro space. There are just three bistro tables for couples who want to pop in for a glass and a bite. The team intends to create a sort of intimate “speakeasy” vibe, Denise says, though they hope to foster a casual and approachable atmosphere. “We hope it is an everyday kind of thing for Champagne,” she adds, “because we really believe in that saying: Champagne is always a good idea.”

As for the wine list, it’s strictly Champagne all the time. The staff, all of whom are at least Level 1 sommeliers, will pour selections by the half glass, full glass, or bottle — though the most interesting option is probably the $75 Champagne flight, which includes five 2-ounce pours. It’ll give customers the option to explore some of Champagne’s range, Denise explains, so you might get a splash of a grower Champagne, something vintage, something non-vintage, and perhaps a bit of brut nature.

You’ll be able to pair your glass of bubbles with a small menu of food, and, of course, the options include some of the classic Champagne pairings. The Champagne Bar at Tasting House will offer a full caviar service with the choice of about eight different caviars plus raw bar standards including crab legs, oysters, and a caviar crostini served with uni, wasabi, and creme fraiche. For a more casual option, there will be pomme frites and tater tots gussied up with black truffle. It’s a pretty cheese-heavy menu so look for a truffle grilled cheese, plus a cheese menu to build a board if you choose.

Denise is particularly excited about the glassware they imported for the Champagne bar. They’re using hand-blown glasses made by Lehmann in Reims, France. “I just think it’ll be so elegant,” she says, “and it’s really going to give our guests this great experience with these wines.”

Champagne Bar at Tasting House (368 Village Lane, Los Gatos) opens on May 26.