Man Behind Alleged Boba Shop Fencing Operation Arrested — Again

Remember the San Francisco boba shop accused of selling stolen goods out of its storefront? Well, here it is again, involving the exact same people in the exact same shop. San Francisco resident Quoc Le was arrested on May 18 and charged with possession of stolen goods, this after a previous arrest for allegedly being a “known fence” for stolen property and operating out of his wife’s Larkin Street boba shop, Quickly. When Le was arrested almost exactly a year ago, over 1,000 electronics were seized at his and his wife’s shop. SFist spoke to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ office which confirmed that it is the third time Le has been charged with possession of stolen goods.

When Quoc was arrested at his home on Alemany Boulevard last week, police reports indicate that a plethora of “electronic devices (including smartphones, tablets, and laptop computers) that are alleged to have been stolen” were found there. Unlike with his 2022 arrest, Le is being held without bail this time around since he “is alleged to have continued his criminal activities while released in two other pending criminal cases,” the district attorney’s press release states. Le’s arraignment is on May 31, and the DA’s office told the outlet that, if found guilty of all charges, Le could go to prison for up to 16 years.

Favorite SoMa Mexican restaurant will live again on the waterfront

Things seemed grim when news broke that storied 40-year-old Don Ramon’s closed in April. Now, the San Francisco Business Times reports the restaurant is reopening in the former Rubio’s location at Four Embarcadero Center. Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin says the restaurant is expected to open in September.

Beloved spice shop opening first San Francisco location

There are those who wonder where the Chez Panisses and the Waterbars of the Bay Area restaurant scene get their spices. Spoiler: It’s Oaktown Spice, and the business has two retail locations for at-home cooking enthusiasts. Now the business will open its third store and its first in San Francisco. The Chronicle writes the shop will open in early July at 2132 Fillmore Street.

Here’s what’s taking over the original Boba Guys location

In further boba shop news, Mission Local let readers know a youth-led nonprofit is taking over the Boba Guys storefront on 19th Street. The original Boba Guys location closed after claims of anti-union behavior from the company emerged. The new Steep Creamery and Tea is a customer-facing project from nonprofit Juma Ventures, an organization helping teenagers experiencing difficulties find income and job training. “Some people hire young people to sell boba,” Lucia Fernandez-Palacios, the non-profit’s marketing director, told the outlet. “We sell boba so that we can hire young people and give them jobs.”