Food Emporium China Live Hit With Another Eviction Attempt Over Back Rent

It seems that China Live’s landlord woes continue, as the San Francisco Business Times reports the owners of the building have filed a new complaint and renewed efforts to evict the food hall as of Wednesday, May 24. Building owner Cypress Properties alleges in its new filing that China Live still owes $3.4 million in outstanding rent payments. When contacted by the Business Times, restaurateur George Chen told the publication that he was asked to work on a new lease proposal by Cypress just two days prior to find a “fair” lease rate.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because another lawsuit was filed by Cypress Properties back in January against China Live claiming $4 million in back rent, although it was later dismissed in March. At that time, attorneys told the Business Times that the landlord “has not ruled out seeking an eviction in the future if an agreement isn’t reached.” Meanwhile, the Business Times reports that Chen has had a lawsuit pending against Cypress for $25 million since at least March, citing a breach of contract.

Get Daytrip to-go... well, sorta

Fans of Daytrip’s “fermentation-driven party food” will be heartened to hear that the Oakland restaurant is starting up to-go food. It’s not to-go food in the traditional sense (i.e. takeout food whenever you want it), but instead, the restaurant is starting up a monthly dinner club. Through subscription service Table22, Daytrip is offering two dinner options, a $109 dinner for two, or a $218 dinner for four, with a natural wine bottle add-on for pickup or local delivery for $15.

Boygenius to perform at Little Saint in Healdsburg

Depending on when you read this, you may still have time to snag a ticket for Boygenius at (of all places) Little Saint in Healdsburg. Singer Phoebe Bridgers played a secret show at the plant-based cafe and music venue last year, and now she’s back with band Boygenius for a show on Monday, June 5. Tickets go on sale today, May 26, at 10 a.m. via Eventbrite for $75 each, with a limit of two tickets per person.