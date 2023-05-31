One of the Bay Area’s Most Sought-After Bakeries Will Open Its First Shop in Uptown Oakland

As Eater SF reported earlier this year, one of the Bay Area’s hottest bakeries will open its first permanent outpost in late 2023. Tarts de Feybesse, the high-technique French bakery from husband-and-wife team Paul and Monique Feybesse has operated as an online shop since 2020, but by the fourth quarter of this year, fans will be able to get their impeccable apple rose tarts and baton-shaped eclairs in Uptown Oakland.

In February, Monique Feybesse declined to share any details about the specific location, but in a post on Instagram on Tuesday, curious onlookers got a bit more information. The bakery appears to be moving into a space at Vespr, a luxury residential community at 312 24th Street in Oakland. In February, Monique shared that the new shop will include “a walk-up counter featuring a rotation of TDF classics and seasonal items — plus ‘special savory creations.’”

Catch Holder’s House at Joodooboo in Oakland in June

Holder’s House, the pop-up chef Sara Kirnon launched after closing her Caribbean restaurant Miss Ollie’s, will take up a short residency at Oakland Korean deli Joodooboo in June. On Sunday, June 4 and 18, fans can catch Kirnon at 4201 Market Street. Check this Instagram post for the menu 48 hours in advance.

Italian restaurant to take over ex-Ancora space

Ancora, the sustainably minded seafood restaurant on Valencia Street, shuttered just seven months after opening earlier this year. Now, Tablehopper reports some of the folks behind Nob Hill’s AltoVino will take the space to open a new Italian restaurant called Barberio Osteria. Tablehopper says the menu will skew more traditional than Cal-Italian and will include some dishes from both central and southern Italy.

Longstanding Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant will launch Indian American menu

The Blue Mermaid, the restaurant inside the Argonaut Hotel at Fisherman’s Wharf, will soon launch a new Indian American menu from chef Amod Singh, who recently joined the team as executive chef. Singh previously worked as executive sous chef at Taj Campton Place, which holds two Michelin stars.

Officials put brakes on plan to extend parking meter hours

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to postpone a plan to extend parking meter hours throughout the city, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. It’s a small win for restaurants and other small business owners, who worry longer hours for metered parking could discourage people from venturing out for dinner or a night on the town. Thanks to the delay, officials will have time to complete an economic impact study before deciding whether or not to adopt the changes.