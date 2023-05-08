Jollibee and Its Cult-Favorite Filipino Fried Chicken Just Arrived in This East Bay City

The East Bay can consider itself lucky now that Filipino fried chicken powerhouse Jollibee, one of the only Anthony Bourdain-approved fast food chains, is bringing its newest location to the area. Fairfield just welcomed its first location of the ever-more-popular restaurant chain on May 5, along with some new menu items only available at this outpost, which is located in the Solano Town Center at 1450 Travis Boulevard. This is a big deal, considering the chain’s fried chicken is quite possibly the best you can get at a fast food restaurant. Plus, SFGATE writes flaky biscuits and baked cheddar macaroni and cheese are new on the menu at this Manila-born, joy-inspiring wunderkind.

This new shop marks the chain’s ninth location in the Bay Area and the 30th in California. And there’s word that a 10th could open near the Powell Street BART station. According to What Now SF, the go-to for Jolly Spaghetti and Chickenjoy aims to take over the former Payless Shoes store downtown; the Chronicle confirmed the news again after fans grew restless. It seems peach-mango pie and all kinds of fried chicken goodness are in the region to stay, with even more deliciousness inbound in 2023.

San Rafael nightclub shut down for good

It seems the curtain has fallen for George’s Nightclub in downtown San Rafael. The Mercury reports owner Esly Figueroa appealed the city’s revoking her business’ conditional use permit, which allowed it to operate as a nightclub. But once again the city ruled the business a public nuisance and out of compliance, citing a delinquent business license, outdated environmental health license for food service, and a lack of required security guards preceding a shooting in 2021. That means for at least one year no one, including Figueroa, can operate a nightclub at that location, though that’s what’s been at 842 Fourth Street off and on since 1982.

Slick coffee company opens in longtime Berkeley location

Espresso Roma held it down for East Bay coffee drinkers from the early 1980s to 2021, when it closed due to high prices and the impacts of COVID. But East Bay Nosh writes a new business has taken over the lease at 2960 College Avenue: Cafenated Coffee Company, a local coffee shop that launched in 2018, opened in the space the first weekend of May. This marks the second Berkeley location for owners Mak and Parisa Jamasbi.

Russian Hill destination for beer and bratwursts finally reopens

Prior to its 2020 closing, Austrian restaurant and bar Leopold’s on Polk Street was a fixture of the Russian Hill neighborhood, known for meaty sausages and the staff’s dirndls. When it closed, it wasn’t clear if the business would reopen. But the Chronicle reports a much-renovated Leopold’s will return on May 11 with familiar dishes, lots of imported beer, and new items including smoked trout tartare over a kohlrabi slaw and a roasted beet salad.

Legendary Bay Area queer bar turns 90

For many, White Horse is as iconic a bar for the queer community as any in the country. The Telegraph Avenue bar turns 90 on May 8 and the business is throwing a big birthday party. In an Instagram post, White Horse promised drink specials, a live DJ, and fancy vibes from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.