This Sister Restaurant to the Iconic Slanted Door Is Closing After 5 Years in the East Bay

After five years of serving both the UC Berkeley community and local residents, chef Charles Phan will close his East Bay restaurant Rice & Bones on Friday, May 12. The news comes via Instagram post, through which the chef explains the “current economic climate” makes maintaining the restaurant “increasingly difficult.” The doors will officially close at 5 p.m. on May 12, the post explains, meaning fans still have a few more days to come by for a rice plate with Meyer lemon chicken curry. The chef debuted a new Rice & Bones menu designed as an “ode to rice” in August last year.

It’s been a rough few years for both the restaurant and its chef.Phan has yet to reopen his most popular restaurant Slanted Door at the Ferry Building, though the chef assured diners in spring 2021 that the restaurant will, indeed, reopen after some renovations to the space are complete. Meanwhile, his whiskey bar Hard Water was evicted in spring 2022, even as he celebrated the opening of a new sandwich shop Chuck’s Takeaway in the Mission the month prior. Phan also has a location of Slanted Door in Napa in the works, which will join his existing location in San Ramon, that’s been open since 2019.

Acme Bread is moving — all the way across the street

After four decades of baking bread at 1601 San Pablo Avenue, Berkeley’s well-loved bakery Acme Bread will move into a new space just across the street. East Bay Nosh has the long version, which boils down to the fact that owners Steven and Suzie Sullivan will now own the building at 1640 San Pablo Avenue and will have more space — for both more baking and more tables. Look forward to “a bigger variety” of items on the menu including pizzas and sandwiches, which fans will be able to enjoy on-site with a cup of coffee.

There’s a new East Bay beer garden in the works

The Business Times reports that national restaurant chain Dog Haus will open a new outpost in Berkeley so diners can nab a burger or hot dog and a beer to be enjoyed on the restaurant’s outdoor patio. The new location, the chain’s third in the Bay Area, takes over the former Stella Nonna space at 1407 San Pablo Avenue.

Brunch is back at Birch & Rye

As of Sunday, May 14, brunch is on at San Francisco’s modern Russian restaurant Birch & Rye. Per a post on Instagram, the service launches on Mother’s Day from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with plans to add Saturday brunch down the line. Reservations are available now via OpenTable.