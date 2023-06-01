 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

100-Year-Old Mission District Diner St. Francis Fountain Is About to Be Sold

Plus, three restaurant and bar closings across the Bay Area

by Lauren Saria
During the lunch hour at St. Francis Fountain restaurant in San Francisco, Calif., on Wednesday, May 12, 2010. Photo By Liz Hafalia/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

One of San Francisco’s oldest restaurants, St. Francis Fountain, is on the cusp of getting a new owner, the San Francisco Business Times reports. The restaurant, known for its retro decor and menu of ice cream, sodas, and breakfast staples, is under escrow with the sale expected to close by next week, per a posting in the San Francisco Daily Journal.

The business’s current owners Levon Kazarian and Peter Hood will pass the torch to Mantakarn Seenin, who the Business Times reports will be a first-time owner but has experience working at San Francisco restaurants including Mama’s on Washington Square in North Beach.

Located at 2801 24th Street in the Mission, the restaurant has been listed on the city’s Legacy Business Registry for years, which means the new owners won’t have leeway to change much: think the “physical features, business model, and general traditions,” per the Business Times, at least as long as they want to remain in the program. Being in the program affords business owners potential access to grant money and more favorable lease terms with landlords.

West Coast Wine & Cheese is out in the Marina

West Coast Wine & Cheese, the Union Street wine shop that pioneered an all-local wine selection (at least, per the San Francisco Chronicle) will close on June 25 — but the neighborhood need not worry about losing an option for a place to grab a drink. The duo behind popular naturally inclined wine bars Bodega in North Beach and Key Klub near Nob Hill will take over the space to open another wine bar, this time with a menu of Greek food.

Haight Street loses mom-and-pop taqueria — and gains a chain

SFGATE reports that Mi Familia, a Mexican restaurant located at Haight Street near Shrader, will close its doors in the coming week only to be replaced by a Subway sandwich shop. The restaurant’s last day will be June 22.

Brazilian steak house chain to open on Bay Street

Emeryville’s Bay Street continues to welcome a roster of new tenants, most of them large chain restaurants. The latest to join the party, which already includes an 11th Bay Area outpost of Shake Shack and the region’s first bar-slash-mini-golf spot Tipsy Putt, is Fogo de Chao, the upscale Brazilian Steakhouse, per the Mercury News.

Pour one out for Albany Taproom

After a full decade of cold beers in the East Bay, Albany Taproom tapped out on May 26, East Bay Nosh reports. The bar made the announcement on Instagram. “We tried everything we could to keep it open but in the end, we weren’t able to,” the post reads in part.

