San Francisco’s Legendary Anchor Brewing Is Only Going to Be Sold in California From Now On

Some major changes are in store for San Francisco’s beloved beer company Anchor Brewing Co. The company tells the San Francisco Chronicle it’s pulling back distribution across the United States and will only sell its beer in California. Along with that big news comes another blow to longtime fans — the brand will also cancel the annual Anchor Christmas Ale release that’s been made every year since 1975. Just a small amount will be made available for sale at the San Francisco tasting room this year, and the beer is “unlikely to return next year.”

The reason behind the changes is the “time-intensive and costly brewing and packaging requirements,” according to a brand representative. Owner Fritz Maytag saved the company from bankruptcy in 1965 (the company was founded back in 1896), before selling it to Keith Greggor and Tony Foglio in 2010. Sapporo acquired the company in 2017.

Peet’s Coffee leaves Oakland after warehouse roof collapse

After a deadly roof collapse at a warehouse in March, Peet’s Coffee is closing its Oakland distribution hub and moving operations to a Tracy warehouse this summer, the San Francisco Business Times reports. The move will impact 110 employees, according to layoff notices, and 40 percent of those employees indicated they’re willing to relocate, a representative told the news outlet. Peet’s will keep its headquarters and roasting plant in Emeryville and Alameda, respectively.

Richmond oyster spot set to close

The good times at Richmond waterfront oyster shuckery Rocky Island Oyster Co. have come to an end — or, at least, are on pause. The restaurant shared that it’s closing up shop at Craneway Pavilion by the end of the month. The last day is set for Sunday, June 18. But the restaurant isn’t gone for good; the owners will try and find a new, permanent space.

New chef to start at Oakland’s Pomet

Chefs Alan Hsu and Sarah-Jane Cooper are both set to depart the produce-centric Pomet in Oakland, Hsu announced via Instagram. Hsu and Cooper’s last day is Sunday, June 18, and already a new chef is on the horizon: Chef Edalyn Garcia, most recently with the Village Pub in Woodside, is taking the reins on Wednesday, June 21, the restaurant stated.

Speaker series launches at Oakland restaurant Calabash

Calabash, the Oakland restaurant and marketplace from Nigel Jones and Hanif Sadr, is set to host the first of its “Food for Thought” speaker series from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, with actor Delroy Lindo. This Wednesday’s event is moderated by KQED’s Cecilia Philips; reservations are highly recommended and can be made via the restaurant’s website.