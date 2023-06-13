Workers at Three Peet’s Coffee Shops in the East Bay Just Announced Plans to Unionize

In a press release on Friday, June 9, workers at three Peet’s Coffee locations in the East Bay announced plans to unionize. The workers at Peet’s shops in Berkeley and Oakland hope to become members of the Industrial Workers of the World and say their goals include gaining better and safe working conditions, increased pay and benefits, and more autonomy. East Bay Nosh reports the union push impacts stores in “Southside Berkeley, Temescal, and Piedmont.” In a press release, Peet’s employee Kimberly Solis alleges that during her six years with the company, she and her co-workers have experienced “unsafe conditions, such as biohazards,” “vermin,” and “physical and verbal attacks from the public.”

A spokesperson for Peet’s Coffee tells East Bay Nosh the company will “adhere to the process at every step of the way,” referring to the National Labor Relations Act. While this is the first union drive to arrive in Bay Area Peet’s locations, these are not the first of the company’s workers to express interest in joining a union. In late 2022, workers at two Peet’s locations in Davis announced the intention to join the Service Employees International Union Local 1021. That shop became the first Peet’s to unionize in January 2023, following a 14-1 vote, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The Sunset District is getting a night market

Inspired by Taiwanese night markets, San Francisco supervisor Joel Engardi hopes to launch a similar event in the Sunset neighborhood. The Chronicle reports that thanks to a slew of local partners including the San Francisco Parks Alliance, the founder of the Outer Sunset Farmers Market and Mercantile, and Cut Fruit Collective plus a $50,000 grant from Avenue Greenlight. A first event is on the books for September 15 from 5 to 10 p.m. The market will take over Irving Street between 20th and 24th avenues.

Good luck getting a table at this tiny, new restaurant in the Mission

There’s a new restaurant opened in the Mission and it’s got a few interesting characteristics: it’s only open Monday through Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m., it’s got just 19 seats, and it doesn’t take reservations. The folks over at SFGATE can hardly contain their excitement about the spot, pointing to the impressive resumes of chefs Guillermo Perez and Najla Turczyn, who are behind the restaurant, which is called Secret Garden and is located within Stable Cafe.

Celebrate Pride with Good Good Culture Club x Liholiho Yacht Club

Head to Good Good Culture Club’s vibey rooftop patio on Sunday, June 25 to celebrate Pride with the restaurant’s team and the folks from sister spot Liholiho Yacht Club. The “pop-out” event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to PFLAGSF. Check out the menu below: