Reality TV Star Lisa Vanderpump Is Opening a Restaurant in Lake Tahoe

Great news for all those fans who’ve been rabidly following the “Scandoval” saga: Reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump is taking her talents to Lake Tahoe. According to a press release on Wednesday, June 14, Vanderpump — of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame — will open a new restaurant inside Harveys Lake Tahoe casino and hotel in South Lake Tahoe.

The new restaurant will be called Wolf by Vanderpump and the release promises it will bring Vanderpump’s “signature, stunning and innovative design aesthetic” to Nevada. The animal for which the restaurant takes its name will also inspire the design, the release says, which will incorporate bespoke pieces made by Vanderpump's design company Vanderpump Alain and “stunning lighting.”

Notably, it says next to nothing about the restaurant’s menu or chef, stating only that the food will be “decadent” and the cocktails “earthy” and, of course, “Instagrammable.” The bar, however, will anchor the space and will offer “unique and never-before-seen options” inspired by classic drinks.

This is the restaurant designer’s first restaurant in Lake Tahoe, and her third opened in collaboration with Caesars Entertainment. She also partnered with the company to open two restaurants in Las Vegas: Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas, which opened in March 2022, and Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace, which opened in April 2019. Earlier this year, she announced plans to shut her decade-old West Hollywood restaurant Pump in July and teased two upcoming projects with Cesears — of which we can now assume this is one.