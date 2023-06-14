Flour + Water Pizzeria Will Make Its Big Comeback on Columbus on June 28

The Flour+Water Hospitality Group has been steadily working on its flagship pizzeria location in North Beach since last summer, and now it seems the pies are about ready to be pulled out of the oven: The new Flour+Water Pizzeria at 532 Columbus Avenue will make its debut on Wednesday, June 28, and reservations are already available via Resy.

The pizzeria takes over the former Rose Pistola location, and the newly-redesigned 4,000-square-foot space will include a glass-enclosed dough room to allow diners a view of the doughmaking magic. Home-bound city residents can call upon the pizzeria’s takeout program to enjoy their pizza from the comfort of their couches. The new North Beach spot will also serve as a hub for Flour+Water’s upcoming (yet-to-be-announced) to-go-only outposts throughout San Francisco and the Bay Area.

San Francisco’s notorious Market Street Burger King is finally leased out

The Burger King at 1200 Market Street has long had a reputation for many things — health code violations and anti-homeless tactics among them. But the location has been (thankfully?) shut down for three years, and now it seems an unlikely someone has signed the lease on the two-story space, the San Francisco Business Times reports. Enter Uber founder Travis Kalanick, whose company City Storage Systems signed on to take over the location. What this news seems to mean is that a CloudKitchens outpost is likely to be moving in, and while the company did not confirm that to the news outlet, workers at the site told a reporter they are building out a total of 17 kitchens.

More details emerge on upcoming the Rustic in the Castro

There’s been some buzz about a new “Cal-Italian fusion” restaurant headed to the former Cook Shoppe space at 215 Church Street. Hoodline first had the news that the Rustic is an upcoming restaurant owned by Chez Panisse alum Zoti Ali Turap, who worked at the Berkeley restaurant for close to eight years, but now Tablehopper shares that another high-profile chef is involved, as well. It seems that chef David Guilloty of Charter Oak and Restaurant at Meadowood (and podcast host of Sucio Talk) will be the Rustic’s chef and partner.

Oaktown Spice Shop to open new San Francisco location soon

The spice wonderland known as Oaktown Spice Shop announced earlier this year that it is opening its first outpost in San Francisco, and now there’s finally an opening date to save. Spice fiends can traipse down to the new shop at 2132 Fillmore Street starting July 1.

Update: June 14th, 2023, 11:47 a.m.: This story has been updated to reflect that Flour + Water Pizzeria opens on Wednesday, June 28.