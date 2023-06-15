Popular NoPa Cafe Automat Trims Back Its Dinner Service

All-day dining spot Automat debuted in November 2021 with a plan to serve casual, but ambitious, food from breakfast to dinner. Now it seems the restaurant is scaling back a bit, as it announced Wednesday that it is stopping dinner service as of Saturday, June 24. Acknowledging that “daytime is what we have become known for,” the post goes on to say that it’s been a challenge running its extensive daytime and bakery program along with its dinner menu, both space- and staff-wise.

The announcement hints that there still may be room for some evening pop-ups or beer and wine dinners down the line, but for now starting Tuesday, June 27, Automat’s operating hours will be 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

Bruno’s gets spruced up for a reopening

Mission Street nightclub Bruno’s is making its way toward a comeback after three years closed, Mission Local reports. Owner George Karas confirmed the news but didn’t have an opening date set (ahh, pesky permits) as there are a bit of renovation taking place, as well. Stay tuned.

A decades-old tasting room goes the way of Wonderful

This weekend, Napa Valley’s Robert Sinskey Vineyards is set to close its tasting room after over 30 years, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. It’s part of a sale to the Wonderful Company — that $4 billion dollar business associated with Fiji Water, POM juice, and Wonderful Pistachios that was announced last year. (It’s worth noting that the deal does not include the Sinskey brand or its vineyards.)

H Mart is landing in Sacramento

Favorite Korean supermarket chain, H Mart, is opening a new, first location in Sacramento, the Sacramento Bee reports. A banner advertising the upcoming store appeared on a former Raley’s at 6366 Mack Road, but no opening date was announced.

More Pride events to fill your upcoming weekends

On the off-chance your Pride schedule isn’t quite filled out yet for the month, these two events might be worth checking out — all while benefitting LGBTQ nonprofit organizations. On Saturday, June 24, both True Laurel and Abacá are hosting drag brunches for Pride. True Laurel in the Mission will have drag performances at its “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”-themed brunch, and for $60 per person, tickets will include a three-course, family-style meal, a welcome cocktail, plus coffee or tea. RSVP via Tock, and donations and proceeds will go towards San Francisco’s LGBTQ Center. Meanwhile, Abacá will host a drag bingo brunch with some special menu items, and each $10 ticket will get diners two bingo cards to play along, with all proceeds going to the Trevor Project.