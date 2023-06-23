Vegan Ice Cream Sensation Frankie & Jo’s Opens First California Shop Later This Month

A popular Seattle-based vegan ice cream company will open its first California shop in the Bay Area later this month. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Frankie & Jo’s, a plant-based ice cream company that launched in the Pacific Northwest in 2013, will open a new scoop shop at Marin Country Mart in Larkspur on Wednesday, June 28.

The company already has three locations in Washington state, where it earned approval for its remarkably creamy dairy-free ice creams. The company makes its products with sprouted cashew milk and gum-free coconut milk and offers seasonal flavors such as brown sugar vanilla, chocolate tahini supercookie, and mango sorbet swirl. The Chronicle reports that the Marin outpost will be only 200 square feet selling ice cream scoops and pints to be enjoyed on an outdoor patio decked out with a fireplace.

Oakland’s Smokin Woods BBQ is coming to downtown San Francisco

The San Francisco Business Times reports that Oakland barbecue destination Smokin Woods BBQ will take over a space at 235 California Street in downtown San Francisco. The outlet is calling it a “pop-up,” explaining that owner James Woodard aims to open by the end of the year and will evaluate whether or not to keep the San Francisco location open on a quarterly basis.

Fish taco specialist Cholita Linda is coming to Walnut Creek

There’s a fourth Bay Area location of Cholita Linda headed to Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek, per Diablo Magazine. The outlet reports the restaurant, which already has locations in Temescal, Alameda, and at the Ferry Building, signed a lease to take over “the old Heritage Eats space next to Nordstrom.” Look out for an opening in late summer or early fall.

Two-Michelin-star Saison now takes walk-ins

If you’ve ever had a sudden urge to drop some dough on a cocktail and a snack, then you’re in luck: Two-Michelin-star restaurant Saison now takes walk-ins Tuesday through Thursday. Customers are welcome to nab a seat at the bar for cocktails, wine, and the restaurant's uni toast — which costs a cool $48.

Happy Pride!

And finally, if you’re still planning out your ideal Pride weekend, we’ve got a few resources that might be useful. There are a number of special events taking place at restaurants and bars throughout San Francisco and the East Bay, as well as a roster of places that members of the LGBTQ community say make them feel safe and seen all year long. Here are 20 essential LGBTQ bars to check out all over the region, and a late-night diner that’s a living piece of San Francisco queer history.