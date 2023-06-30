A Cozy Wine Country Enclave Welcomes a New Italian Restaurant From a Trio of SingleThread Alums

As of June 30, the charming wine country town of Healdsburg will welcome a new Italian restaurant fueled by a talented trio of industry pros all of whom spent time working at the city’s Michelin-starred culinary centerpiece SingleThread. If you ask owner Jonny Barr how, exactly, the powerhouse group came together to bring Molti Amici into existence, he’s got a simple enough answer: “It’s a story of friendship.”

The statement speaks not only to the deep connections between Barr and Molti Amici’s co-executive chefs Sean McGaughey and Melissa Yanc but also to the restaurant’s name, which loosely translates to “many friends.” Fans and locals will recognize the space as the home of longstanding local favorite Campo Fino, which closed its doors in late 2022 after a decade-long run. Barr acquired the building about six months later, but prior to that, McGaughey and Yanc — who already own two popular food businesses in Healdsburg, bakery Quail and Condor and sandwich shop-slash-French-bistro Troubadour — had also been interested in the space. In the end, the SingleThread alums decided to join forces. “It just runs really deep,” McGaughey says of their friendship, “and [Jonny] said, ‘I’m gonna do this thing,’ and I said, ‘yes, chef.’”

The idea is to sustain what made Campo Fino a true community destination for the past 10 years while giving the space and menu a little more oomph. For the renovation, Barr tapped Roy Hospitality to give the space a fresh look loosely inspired by the hazy, vaguely retro, often-muted, and pastel tones that color Wes Anderson’s cult-favorite films. The back patio, which has long been a draw for Campo Fino diners, still offers a bocce ball court, as well as ample space for outdoor dining.

As for the menu, McGaughey says he’s not trying to reinvent the wheel but rather to serve classic, familiar fare executed at a “slightly higher level.” That means a short list of housemade pasta (“That’s close to my heart,” the chef says), both red and white pizzas, and a single large format entree: a spatchcocked chicken with potatoes. The four crudos make McGaughey particularly excited since they’re using either local fish or a purveyor who brings in a catch directly from Japan’s Toyosu Fish Market; the fish will get a “light treatment,” like a torch, sear, poach, or cure, then he’s amping each up with seasonal and local ingredients like cucumber, mint, and California chile oil. “None of this is new,” McGaughey says, “and we’re just doing this as awesome as we can. This is for the people.”

For desserts, Yanc worked on three options for the opening menu including panna cotta with berries and bitter Montenegro and zabaglione paired with stone fruit and amaretti. The star, however, is the tiramisu, according to McGaughey. It’s bolstered with both marsala and espresso for extra punch. “She’s made the best version basically I've ever had,” McGaughey says.

The beverage list includes a bevy of wines from Italian producers, but Barr wanted to bring in some local options from his many friends in the area. So alongside the Old World stuff, look for bottles from Jupiter Wine Company, which specializes in low-intervention wines made using Italian varietals grown here in California; both Reeve and Bloodroot; and St. Helena’s Brick & Mortar. Cocktails stick to the theme, as well; look for spritzes, amaros, digestifs, and, a negroni.

Barr, who lives in Healdsburg, says he hopes the restaurant can be the kind of neighborhood gathering place where couples split a couple of plates of pasta on a causal night out and families swing through for pizza after a weekend youth soccer game. With help from his industry friends and fellow Healdsburg community members, he hopes Molti Amici will carry the Campo Fino legacy into a fresh new era. “The opportunity to bring new life to this space,” Barr says, “it was just too exciting.”

Molti Amici (330 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg) opens on Friday, June 30, and will serve dinner on the back patio Tuesday through Saturday from 5:30 to 9 pm. to start. The restaurant plans to add lunch service and indoor seating in the coming weeks. Reservations are recommended, but walk-in guests are welcome.