Two Big-Name San Francisco Restaurants Are Teaming Up on a Filipino-Mexican Pizza

Look, we’re not quite sure what’s in the magic sauce over at Square Pie Guys, but the San Francisco-based pizza brand has consistently teamed up with high-profile locals for some compelling specialty pizzas (and sandwiches) and this latest collab is no different. The Detroit pizza purveyors are working with Señor Sisig for a pizza dosed with the Filipino-Mexican flavors the food truck-turned-permanent-restaurant has championed over the years.

The collab project is dubbed the Sisig Pie Guys and will feature Square Pie Guys’ classic Detroit pizza base paired with a creamy white sauce, pork shoulder sisig (naturally), a sprinkling of caramelized onions, cherry tomato, pickled and diced jalapenos, and a healthy drizzle of creamy salsa verde, the restaurants shared in a press release. As is the nature of these collaborations, the pizza will be temporarily on the menu at Square Pie Guy locations from July 19 to October 18. There’s also a charity component: During the pizza’s run, five percent of sales will go toward the City Eats, a local charity selected by Señor Sisig owners Evan Kidera and Gil Payumo that focuses on food insecurity in San Francisco.

The two restaurants share that after teaming up for an Instagram reel for National French Fry Day last year — the video proposed a not-real sisig fries-topped pizza — they decided to actually partner on a pizza. To kick things off, Square Pie Guys and Señor Sisig will hold a party to launch the pie at Square Pie Guys’ Oakland location on Sunday, July 16, with live music, beer tastings from Almanac Brewing, vegan doughnuts from Whack Donuts, and samples of the collab pie itself.

Sisig Pie Guys (499 Ninth Street, Oakland) launches on Sunday, July 16 with tickets available through Eventbrite. The new pizza will debut at all Square Pie Guys locations on Wednesday, July 19.