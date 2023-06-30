These 12 Favorite San Francisco Restaurants and Bars Just Became Legacy Businesses

San Francisco’s Legacy Business Registry is the city’s way to show some appreciation for the shops, restaurants, and bars that make their neighborhoods special. Now, the latest round of additions to the registry has been announced. Among them is La Mejor Bakery on 24th Street; Cow Hollow bar Blue Light; coffee spot Caffe Greco in North Beach; wine shop Castro Village Wine Co.; butcher shop Guerra Quality Meats; Beijing duck purveyors Hing Lung Company; beloved dive bar Mr. Bing’s; North Beach’s Peña Pachamama; Piro Pizzeria in the Sunset; Simple Pleasures Café on Balboa; ice cream shop favorite, Swensen’s; and Tony Nik’s Café on Stockton Street.

The registry honors places that have been in business for at least 30 years; since its start in 2015, 365 places have been added to the registry, receiving “educational and promotional assistance” from the city for qualifying.

Mission District restaurant Luna closed

After a refresh of the space and menu just five months ago, Luna on Valencia Street has shut its doors as of Sunday, June 25, operating partner Tony Marcel confirmed Friday morning to Eater. For now, the ownership team is uncertain of what the future of the restaurant and space will be.

Is this the best weekend to visit a brewery? Quite possibly.

A trio of new(ish) taprooms might make the case to try out some beers this weekend — if the holiday wasn’t already enough of an excuse. Palo Alto Online has news of a new Ghostwood Beer Company taproom that opened on Thursday, June 29 — the beermaker closed the doors to its original taproom in 2020 and shifted to pop-ups, but now under new ownership, it’s open again in a new space at 1757 East Bayshore Road in Redwood City. Meanwhile, Tracy-based Morgan Territory Brewing opened a taproom over in Pleasant Hill at 40 Crescent Drive, the Mercury News reports. And, if you haven’t yet visited, Gilman Brewing’s new Santa Cruz taproom at 817 Soquel Avenue has been quietly open for a few months, but now the food menu (and beers, of course) are grand opening-ready.

The new wine bar project from Hi Felicia owner has an opening date

Oakland’s Hi Felicia has lived an entire restaurant lifetime in its one year of business, going from an exciting new opening in April 2022 to closing after a destructive burglary in May 2023. The closure was then followed by two reports accusing owner Imana of fostering a toxic work environment, including allegations of sexual harassment, bounced paychecks, an employee exodus, and maintenance issues that plagued the kitchen at the restaurant. Despite that, an Instagram post indicates that the Hi Felicia space is set to turn into its next iteration under the same owner: a natural wine bar named Jellybean that will open on July 13.

New Orleans’ Turkey and the Wolf lands in San Francisco for one night only

Local fans of chef Mason Hereford of Turkey and the Wolf will be excited to hear that a plane trip won’t be necessary to eat his food in July. Hereford is teaming up with chef Kim Alter for an aptly named “Turkey and the Bird” collab dinner set for Tuesday, July 18 at Alter’s restaurant Nightbird. The tasting menu costs $150, with an optional $80 beverage pairing, and an Instagram post boasts that the dinner will be “a playful volley between crispy pigs ears to caviar to the bologna sandwich that will make you lose your damn mind to a-5 wagyu. Think tonka bean and Snickers bars. Most of all, think party.” Reservations are available via OpenTable.