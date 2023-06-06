San Francisco Safeway Creates a Classical Music Nightmare for Neighbors to ‘Deter Loitering’

Neighbors of the Webster Street location of Safeway in San Francisco are apparently losing sleep over the local grocer. It seems that the grocery store megachain has taken to bumping classical music in its parking lot for 24 hours a day, for at least a week, to “deter loitering,” SFGATE reports. The music is being broadcast by the store’s mobile surveillance unit, which neighbors say is “making the area a terrible place to sleep for the night.”

As SFGATE points out, this was most likely implemented as an anti-homeless measure, something that’s been deployed in other areas like the Los Angeles Metro as well as a Market Street location of Burger King in 2016. Safeway, in a statement, said the security unit monitors parking lot activity through surveillance cameras and that the classical music is meant to deter loitering, underlining that this is “a common industry practice.” For now, Supervisor Dean Preston has stepped in to reach out to Safeway about the volume and duration of the music.

Head to Spain with this popular San Francisco wine bar

Rather than spending time planning your European vacation this fall, let San Francisco’s El Lopo be your guide. The wine bar is extending an invite for friends and customers to tag along on their staff trip to Spain in October, where one can expect only the best eating and drinking outings around (presumably). El Lopo posted details on the itinerary via its website, which includes stops in Madrid, Rias Baixas, Sevilla, and Sanlúcar de Barrameda, among other cities.

Shared Cultures seeking new production building

Bay Area miso darling Shared Cultures outfitted Bay Area chefs and restaurants with its unique style of small-batch misos and tamari since its start in 2020. But now it seems the couple behind the brand is asking for leads on a new space for their business, as they are among six tenants being asked to leave their current building within 60 days. In a second post on Instagram, they clarified their business needs, which include a space zoned for manufacturing that is about 3,000 square feet.

New California additions to the Michelin Guide

On June 6, another round of new restaurants was added to Michelin’s California dining guide. Ten restaurants spanning Southern California, including Los Angeles, Santa Monica, San Diego, and Orange County, were named as “new” on the guide. It makes sense that Tuesday’s announcement skewed heavily SoCal as it follows the addition of 19 Bay Area restaurants back in May, along with Korean restaurant Bansang added to the guide back in March. Michelin Stars, Bib Gourmands, and other awards from Michelin are set to be announced at a July 18 ceremony at the Chabot Space & Science Center in Oakland.

Oh, and ICYMI...

A small gathering of chefs and restaurants happened in Chicago last night. Some awards were given out. But none went to the Bay Area, if you care about that sort of thing.