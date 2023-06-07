This North Beach Bottomless Brunch Destination Is Closing After 14 Years

Known for its bottomless brunch, Puerto Nuevo lobster, and beef shank birria, North Beach restaurant Don Pisto’s will close permanently as of Friday, June 23, after 14 years, the restaurant announced via Instagram. It won’t be the final chapter for Don Pisto’s, however, as the post also mentions that the restaurant will be reopening in Baja California in 16 months. Tablehopper also caught wind of the news and noted that Don Pisto’s sister restaurant Chubby Noodle “appears to be business as usual” at its North Beach location as well as the already-established Chubby Noddle outpost in Cabo San Lucas.

Don Pisto’s and Chubby Noodle owner Pete Mrabe was caught up in some controversy following Chubby Noodle’s move from the Marina to North Beach in 2019. Investors at the Marina location said they were squeezed out of the restaurant’s relocation, citing two separate altercations with Mrabe around North Beach. Mrabe downplayed those incidents — no charges were ever filed — and a lawsuit filed by a former business partner was eventually settled.

SingleThread alum open a new Healdsburg wine bar

New Healdsburg wine bar Maison is set to open Friday, June 9, pouring coastal California wines, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Behind the new bar and bottle shop are three alums from Michelin-starred SingleThread, who will notably keep the bar open until 2 a.m.

Lori’s Diner returns to Union Square

Lori’s Diner, known for being a slice of 1950s Americana, returned to Union Square last week after being closed for three years since the start of the pandemic, KPIX reports. “We knew that we had to make the first move if we wanted this beautiful city to come back to life,” manager Francisco Padilla said of the diner’s return. “So we made the sacrifice and investment to rehabilitate this location.”

Queer Industry Night lands in San Francisco

Service industry members are often working during Pride weekends, so with that in mind, a Pride party traveling from Seattle to Los Angeles lands in San Francisco for one night only on Monday, June 12 from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Queer Industry Night is hosted by Mothership on Mission Street, and the event will feature music and bartenders from Good Good Culture Club, Mothership, Trick Dog, Heartwood, and Aphotic. Tickets cost $25 via Eventbrite.