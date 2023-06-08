15 Most Anticipated Bay Area Restaurant and Bar Openings, Summer 2023

With the first five months of the year already behind us — alarming, we know – the Bay Area has already welcomed a slew of exciting new places to eat and drink. Chef Srijith Gopinathan and partner Ayesha Thapar debuted Corpa, a tropical oasis with a menu that pays homage to the food Gopinathan grew up eating in southwestern India. And in the East Bay, former pop-up Sfizio made the move into a permanent space where the fresh pasta meets affordable prices while the guys behind Edith’s Pie opened up shop in downtown Oakland.

But the back half of the year brings the promise of even more tantalizing newcomers, from Healdsburg to San Jose. Here are 15 upcoming Bay Area restaurants and bars to look forward to opening this year.

Flour + Water Pizzeria

Opening: June 2023

Flour + Water Pizzeria will put down roots in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood, taking over the former Rose Pistola space on Columbus Avenue to reopen the business that was previously located on Valencia. This time, it’ll be even bigger and will include a takeout-friendly slice shop and a massive glass-enclosed dough room — a jumping-off point for the company to open more pizzerias around the Bay Area in the coming years. 532 Columbus Avenue, San Francisco

Opening: June 2023

Four years after wife-and-husband chefs Laura and Sayat Ozyilmaz parted ways from their hit restaurant Noosh, the couple is back and bringing their Eastern Mediterranean cooking to the Presidio. Dalida will be a full-service restaurant open for dinner to start with plans to add lunch and brunch service down the line. Presidio National Park, 101 Montgomery Street, Suite 100, San Francisco

Opening: June 2023

This well-loved wine country restaurant is getting a second life thanks to a former regular customer and a powerhouse pair of chefs. Restaurant industry veteran Jonny Barr purchased the business in October and brought on chefs Sean McGaughey and Melissa Yanc, who previously worked at Michelin-starred SingleThread, to lead the kitchen. Those familiar with the restaurant can expect a refreshed space thanks to ROY Hospitality Design. 330 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg

Opening: Mid-June

The team behind Burma Superstar heads to Hayes Valley with Teakwood, a new restaurant with a menu that sticks to the Burmese classics that have made the business a fan-favorite in the Bay Area. The restaurant will highlight “the flavor influences of neighboring countries such as Thailand, China, and India.” 399 Grove Street, San Francisco

Opening: July 2023

James Beard Award-nominated chef Matt Horn will give his burger pop-up a permanent home this summer — after a handful of delays. The long-awaited restaurant will specialize in “dry-aged double-patty burgers made from Horn’s proprietary blend as well as craft-made hot dogs and artisanal milkshakes,” per the Mercury News. 464 Eighth Street, Oakland

Opening: July 2023

The Kijung Hospitality team will open the first Bay Area outpost of the Korean barbecue institution Baekjeong at the Westfield Valley Fair near San Jose this summer. Eater previously called the South Korea-based restaurant, which has outposts in Los Angeles and New York, the “the most approachable version of Korean barbecue.” Of note: This will be the first Baekjeong to take reservations. Westfield Valley Fair at 2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard #1808, Santa Clara

Reopening: July 2023

Details here are scarce but in an email newsletter to fans on June 6, chef Azalina Eusope promised her Tenderloin restaurant will finally reopen in July. Keep an eye on Resy for reservations to open in June or sign up for emails to get the link when it’s live. 499 Ellis Street, San Francisco

Yokai

Opening: Summer 2023

Chef Marc Zimmerman, known for searing steaks and breaking down whole animals at high-end Ittoryu Gozu, will roll out a more approachable bar and restaurant called Yokai this year. It’s inspired by Japanese listening bars and will offer shareable plates, grilled skewers, and cocktails built around Japanese whisky and gin. 545 Mission Street, San Francisco

Opening: Summer 2023

Chef Darryl Bell will bring Kansas City-style barbecue to wine country with the opening of Stateline Road Smokehouse. The restaurant takes over a former auto body shop, where Bell will pull brisket, ribs, chicken, pulled pork, and burnt ends out of a 1,000-gallon tank Moberg Smoker. Bell previously worked at Thomas Keller’s Bouchon and Michelin-starred PRESS. 872 Vallejo Street, Napa

Opening: Summer

An upscale-casual oyster bar is coming to the former Grove space on Fillmore Street, and it’s from the team behind the popular bar the Snug. Little Shucker will serve raw seafood from chef Adrian Garcia, previously of Benu and Quince, along with wine, spritzes, and low-ABV cocktails. 2016 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

Opening: Late summer

We’re still waiting on Moroccan chef Mourad Lahlou to debut his latest restaurant, Moro, at Napa’s Oxbow Public Market. The chef told the San Francisco Chronicle he plans to draw inspiration from the food stalls at Jemaa el-Fnaa, a night market in Marrakesh, where he grew up. Look for grilled meats served with flatbreads, salads, wraps, and spreads. 601 1st Street, Napa

7 Adams

Opening: Early fall 2023

It’s still too early for there to be many details about this upcoming restaurant — but even the scant information lends itself to excitement. David Fisher and Serena Chow-Fisher, the couple behind Michelin-starred Marlena, have joined forces with Hi Neighbor Hospitality Group, the team behind Vault Garden and Steakhouse, Trestle, and Mama to take over the former Gardenia’s space, including its charming patio. 1963 Sutter Street, San Francisco

Che Fico Pizzeria

Opening: Late fall 2023

Chef David Nayfeld and co-owner Matt Brewer will open a pizzeria spinoff of their Divisadero hit Che Fico at Thrive City, just steps from the Chase Center. The restaurant will be a more casual, affordable sister spot to the Italian dining favorite with a menu that includes, of course, the restaurant’s well-loved pies, plus salads, cocktails, wine, and gelato. Thrive City, San Francisco

Opening: Late 2023

Husband-and-wife team Paul and Monique Feybesse might be one of the Bay Area’s most talented duos. After starting their bakery out of their Vallejo home, they developed Tarts de Feybesse into one of the Bay Area’s finest sources of high-technique French pastries. Now they’re ready to move into a permanent space in Uptown Oakland where they’ll offer a walk-up counter featuring a rotation of TDF classics and seasonal items — plus “special savory creations,” per Monique Feybesse. 312 24th Street, Oakland

The Penny Shoppe LLC (Palm City Wines second location)

Palm City Wines owners Dennis Cantwell and Monica Wong have already raised more than $400K to fund their second location, which we know from public records will be located in the Lower Haight. But other than an Instagram post, the duo hasn’t shared any more specific plans. Still, fans of the beachside wine bar and its massive hoagies seem excited about the expansion. 698 Haight Street, San Francisco