Bliss Out on Carbs at the First San Francisco Pizza, Bagel, and Beer Fest

A new North Beach food festival is set to launch on Saturday, August 19 with carbs of all shapes and sizes (plus fundraising) on the agenda. Award-winning pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani will launch the new Pizza, Bagel, and Beer Festival in partnership with the San Francisco Italian Athletic Club Foundation. Already, the event is set to bring 45 Bay Area pizzerias, bagelries, and breweries together for a “celebration of food and community” benefitting Slice Out Hunger, the Salesian Boys & Girls Club, San Francisco Italian Athletic Club Foundation, Saints Peter & Paul School, and the North Beach Business Association, according to a press release.

Among the notable businesses lined up for the event — alongside Gemignani’s pizzerias, of course — are DamnFine, A16, Del Popolo, PizzaHacker, Doppio Zero, Delarosa, Shuggie’s Trash Pie and Natural Wine, and Mozzeria, among others. Pizza oven company Ooni, meanwhile, is highlighting female pizzamakers such as Pizzeria da Laura’s Laura Meyer, a Tony’s Pizza Napoletana alum; Leah Scurto of PizzaLeah; and Kira Zabrowski of Much Ado About Pizza.

On the bagel side of the event, expect to nosh on bites from Gemignani’s Dago Bagel, Boichik Bagels, Daily Driver, Midnite Bagel, the Laundromat, and BagelMacher. For those looking for a beer, Allagash Brewing Company, Faction Brewing, Fort Point, Sierra Nevada, Anchor Brewing, Lagunitas, and Fieldwork Brewing Company will be pouring at the event. Aside from food and drinks, there will also be an appearance by NYC and Wild ‘N Out rapper Kosha Dillz, a celebrity pizza toss, and more.

All tickets include pizza and bagel tastings, but those looking for a VIP experience can splash out with a ticket for $150, which includes early access to the festival, four beer tickets, access to a private lounge at the Italian Athletic Club with an open bar, charcuterie bites, and a gift bag. Otherwise, tickets range from $30 for children 6-12 years old, $55 for those 13-20 years old, and $75 for those aged 21 and over, which also includes four beer tickets (children 5 and under attend for free).

The Pizza, Bagel & Beer Fest (located at the intersection of Stockton and Filbert streets) runs from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 19. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.