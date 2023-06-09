Catch Bay Area Bars Trick Dog and the Kon-Tiki at Outside Lands 2023

If you’re still on the fence about whether or not you need to snag tickets to Outside Lands this year, perhaps a final announcement about the festival’s beverage lineup will push you over the edge. This comes after the festival organizers announced a powerful lineup of artists including headliners Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and Odesza, and a seriously stacked slate of restaurants serving food at the event.

Now, we have the drinks lineup, which stars a number of local favorites for cocktails, beer, and wine — including, notably, Trick Dog, which has been listed on the World’s 50 Best Bars List (though not currently) and has been nominated for Outstanding Bar Program by the James Beard Foundation at least three times. Oakland bar Kon-Tiki will also serve cocktails at the festival this year; the tropical tiki-inspired bar debuted in the East Bay city’s Chinatown in 2017. Both bars will also be offering food. In Trick Dog’s case: its Mission Dog, which comes loaded with bacon, jalapeño spread, sautéed onion, and mustard, and the bar’s excellent kale salad. From the Kon-Tiki, expect pork tocino bites and grilled king trumpet mushrooms.

Other cocktail bars on site — all will be at Cocktail Magic, which is expanded this year and moving over a spot near the Sutro Stage, in the previous location of Wine Lands — will include a low-ABV option called Less Is More; a bar starring riffs on the martini called Shaken Not Stirred; and Spin the Wheel, where you have to (you guessed it) spin a wheel to find out what drink you’re getting.

Over in Wine Lands, local standouts include East Bay natural wine favorite Broc Cellars, Orinda’s Les Lunes, and Scharffenberger Cellars from Mendicino. If you want a taste of cult-favorite Jolie-Laide, which is opening a permanent winery space in Sonoma later this summer, you’ll have to get a VIP ticket — same goes for pours from Sonoma sweetheart Scribe and Ashes & Diamonds in Napa.

Bay Area legend Dave McLean (co-founder of Admiral Maltings in Alameda and founder and former owner of Magnolia Brewing and the Alembic) headed up the Beer Lands lineup. So it’s little surprise it’s a good one starring Asian-inspired brewery Dokkaebier, Far West Cider, and BrewBilt Brewing Company, a Grass Valley outfit that’s yet to arrive in the Bay Area.

You can view the full food, drink, and music lineups on the Outside Lands website — where tickets are on sale now and start at $199 for a single-day pass.