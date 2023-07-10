This Majorly Popular Venezuelan Pop-Up Nabbed a Summer Residency in Hayes Valley

Victoria Lozano, the mind behind hit arepa pop-up Andina, just got the keys to a space for a summer residency in Hayes Valley. In an Instagram post, the business announced it will take over SFJAZZ-adjacent restaurant B-Side at 201 Franklin Street. As of Thursday, July 13, Andina will be open every week Wednesday to Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. until the end of the summer.

Lozano has seen a meteoric rise in popularity since launching Andina in June 2020. In 2022 she joined the La Cocina incubator program as a part of the first cohort since the pandemic began, then gained attention thanks to an ongoing installation at El Rio. Her father then caught the pop-up bug, bringing his Venezuelan restaurant Caldero into the city’s pop-up game in April 2023 with decadent paella and thick slices of Spanish tortilla.

Lack of oak trees spells bad future for Bay Area barbecue

Santa Maria-style barbecue is a NorCal regional delight, relying on mature oak trees to produce its signature smoky flavors. But SFGATE reports that the tree is not well-regulated or protected, and, since it’s a popular choice for building, the loss of oak on the coast is “significant.” That leaves the future of the barbecue style up in the air.

Mamahuhu’s monthly book club returns in August

The Bay Area’s fast-casual Chinese American restaurant minichain Mamahuhu is bringing its Chinese-American Literature Club back to readers and eaters in August. Fans can join by sending a DM to the restaurant through Instagram; limited copies of selected books are available for free.

East Bay bakery pop-up heads to the Outer Sunset

Year of the Snake, the Berkeley pastry pop-up from Patty Lu, will set up shop at Irving Street’s newest bakery Daymoon on July 16. Both baking outfits will serve their pastries from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Iconic Bay Area tea company expands class offerings

Song Tea, headed by Peter Luong who has more than 25 years of tea-importing experience, is now offering tea classes on Mondays. The “Quiet Mornings” classes allow enthusiasts to brew and drink tea with the founder as he details the origins and practices of the morning’s selection. Tickets go on sale July 10 at 10 a.m.