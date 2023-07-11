Flour + Water’s More Casual Sister Restaurant Penny Roma Is Expanding

You might have thought that there was no way the Mission District needed another pasta spot. But since opening in late 2021, Penny Roma — the more causal, streamlined sister restaurant to the legendary Flour + Water — has become a favorite for both its approachable menu of crudo and cacio e pepe and its glamorous, plant-draped space. Now, less than two years into the restaurant’s tenure, the ever-growing Flour + Water Restaurant Group, which recently took its impressive pizza game to Columbus Avenue, has plans to grow Penny Roma’s footprint.

As of today, the adjacent Pasta Shop will be open for limited hours for delivery and to-go only from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. while the location undergoes a full renovation. When it’s done in about a month, the space — which has primarily been for lunch and retail pasta and wine sales until now — will be transformed into an expansion of the Penny Roma dining room. The goal is to create room for both Penny Roma’s solo diners and those who hope to walk in without reservation. The team plans to add an eight-seat Pasta Bar and ten-seat communal table, as well as an expand the pasta production line. The new space is expected to debut in August.

Longtime Marina Mexican restaurant to open in Emeryville

There’s been a slew of new openings on Bay Street in Emeryville this year, but the San Francisco Business Times has a full list of everything that’s expected to debut between now and the end of the year. Notably, the roster includes a new location of Flores, the Mexican restaurant with locations in the Marina and Corte Madera, which will move into the former California Pizza Kitchen space. Other new restaurant tenants include “Pippal, a casual Indian restaurant from the creators of ROOH” and “Arthur Mac’s Little Snack (from the team behind Arthur Mac’s Tap & Snack in Oakland).”

Berkeley deli and restaurant closes after more than four decades

Fans of Poulet, a longstanding deli and restaurant at 1685 Shattuck Avenue in Berkeley, have until Friday to squeeze in a final visit. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that after 43 years, the restaurant will close after service on Friday. The owner did not provide a reason for the decision.

There’s lots to celebrate at the Ferry Building this week

Mark your calendars for two events at the historic Ferry Building this week: first, on Wednesday, July 13, the building is celebrating its 125th birthday with A Very Ferry Birthday Party. Second, on Sunday, July 16 there’s the Foodwise Summer Bash, which will mark the 30th anniversary of the Ferry Building Farmers Market. Tickets to the summer fete start at $125 and include “food and drink from 30 top restaurants and 15 of the region’s finest spirit companies, wineries, breweries, and beverage makers.”