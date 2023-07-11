Chef Matt Horn’s Tribute to Old-School Burger Joints Debuts in Oakland Tomorrow

This is a list of the Bay Area’s most notable restaurant and bar openings, with new updates published once a week. Did we miss something great? Please, drop us a line.

July 11

HAYES VALLEY — Ninth Avenue’s favorite ice cream shop Hometown Creamery expanded into the former Fluff Nugget space. The new outpost celebrated its grand opening on July 1 to much fanfare and many scoops of New Orleans-style bread pudding ice cream.

NOE VALLEY — Ember, a modern Turkish restaurant with Mediterranean and Californian inspirations, opened on June 15 from chef Deniz Sezer. The owner was born in Izmir, Turkey, cutting his teeth in the industry by working at restaurants around the world before bringing his own first restaurant to 1298 Church Street.

OUTER SUNSET — Judah Street’s Mixto is already open and bringing plantain burgers, ceviche, and sangria to the Outer Sunset. The restaurant joins a powerful block of flag-bearer favorites including Judahlicious and Outerlands on either side.

OAKLAND — Matty’s Old Fashioned, the newest restaurant from barbecue powerhouse chef Matt Horn, is already taking reservations for the remainder of July. The new outfit is a nod to old-school Americana burger joints.

BERKELEY — Talented chocolatiers Tracey Britton and Eli Curtis have opened the first storefront for their business Bisou Chocolate. East Bay Nosh writes the two took over the lease at 2929 Ninth Street and are selling their familiar confections, plus a bevy of chocolate-infused drinks.

PALO ALTO — Touting more than 20 varieties of baklava and loads of Turkish coffee, Oklava and its accompanying Kenz Coffee Bar debuted on University Avenue on June 13. Palo Alto Online reports owner Elif Uzun is a longtime home cook, though his business partner Aziz Aslan has experience in the restaurant industry.

MILPITAS — Taiwanese boba chain Xing Fu Tang opened its first Northern California location, and the Chronicle reports fans have already taken to lining up for viewings of the shop’s brown sugar boba as it cooks in tremendous gold pans.

MILPITAS — Continuing Milpitas’ glow-up, longtime Bay Area favorite Amber Indian opened its newest outpost at 556 South Milpitas Boulevard. The Chronicle writes the restaurant’s original location opened in Mountain View in 1994.