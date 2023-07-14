There’s a New Weekly Oyster Party Starting This Week Down at Fisherman’s Wharf

Oyster fanatics may now have a regular engagement to attend this summer with the launch of OysterFest and Pier Party at the Wharf, a live music- and oyster-filled party running from July 14 to September 30 at Fisherman’s Wharf. Starting Friday, July 14, OysterFest will run five weeks of oyster-centric pop-ups on Fridays, beginning with an appearance by Small Change Oyster Bar, which will serve kimchi broiled oysters, oysters Rockefeller, seafood gumbo, and a seafood michelada with a crab claw and shrimp on the rim. Friends with Benedicts and Rocky Island Oyster Co will pop up in the coming weeks.

The event, along with the live music stage, will be located at Fisherman’s Wharf Crab Wheel Plaza at the corner of Taylor and Jefferson streets. Starting August 18, Pier Party at the Wharf will continue with performances shifting to Saturdays from 2 to 6 p.m. until September 30. The event is free to attend.

Celebrate Bastille Day on Belden

Summer’s really in full gear with this doubleheader of fun food events, so if you’re not oyster-ed out, that French corner of San Francisco known as Belden Place is celebrating Bastille Day with Bastille on Belden. On Friday, July 14, from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m., attendees can enjoy live French music, check out food specials at restaurants in the alleyway including Sam’s Grill and Cafe Tiramisu — home of the Nic Cage square pasta — and receive a complimentary beret. À votre santé.

The restaurant at Hotel Mac in Point Richmond is now open

The Hotel Mac and its adjoining restaurant are local favorites in Point Richmond, but the restaurant and bar have been dark since June 2020. However, in March of this year, Mi Casa Grill owners Juvenal Magaña and Blanca Zepeda signed a lease and became operators, working to renovate the space and develop a new menu. Now, Hoodline reports Ristorante Biancoverde celebrated a grand opening on Thursday, July 13, serving Italian food to the neighborhood and hotel guests.

La Société launches new tasting menu

If you’ve been looking for a reason to visit French restaurant La Société, nestled inside the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown Soma, this might be a striking reason: the restaurant launched a three-course prix fixe menu for $55 starting this week. The menu will shift with the available produce at the farmer’s market, but to kick things off, diners will choose between prime hangar steak with duck fat fries, a grilled lamb t-bone steak, and steamed skrei cod for the main course.