San Jose’s Only Michelin-Starred Restaurant, Adega, Is Closing

The owners of Michelin-starred San Jose restaurant Adega surprised fans with the news that the restaurant will close after eight years in operation, the Mercury News reports. The reason for the closure is simple: owners Carlos and Fernanda Carreira say they want to focus on their other restaurant Petiscos, which was added to Michelin’s Bib Gourmand list last week.

The plan is to transform Adega into a second location of Petiscos and to reopen by early 2024, as well as to continue expanding in California. Adega chef David Costa and his wife Sandra Murillo will be involved with the new locations, and bakery Paterleria Adega is expected to continue on. The last day for the restaurant is Saturday, December 16.

SingleThread owners take on more Healdsburg properties

SingleThread founders Kyle and Katina Connaughton are making moves in downtown Healdsburg, snapping up two properties through their company, Vertice Hospitality Management, the San Francisco Business Times reports. The company’s signed a 25-year lease to take over Raven Cinema, as well as a sale-leaseback agreement for an office building at 150 North Street. “These acquisitions will allow us to both realize more of our original vision for SingleThread and allow us to offer complimentary hospitality experiences across the entire value spectrum,” Vertice Hospitality Management CEO Tony Greenberg said in a press release. This is all in addition to an acquisition of the River Belle Inn in September and involvement with a condo and hotel project from Replay Destinations, all in Healdsburg.

Broken Record will spin again, sort of.

Those saddened by the closure of Broken Record last year will perhaps be heartened to hear that a new neighborhood bar is coming to the Crocker-Amazon space this fall, courtesy of two industry vets, according to Tablehopper. Ethan Terry and Greg Quinn are the duo behind the upcoming Halfway Club and have worked at a number of top San Francisco bars including he Alembic for both; as well as 15 Romolo, Comstock Saloon, Boxing Room, and Trou Normand. They’re bringing on Larry Piaskowy for an opening food menu of Midwest bites, with plans to create a bar that Tablehopper calls “a late-70s/early-80s fever dream, a bit like dad’s bar in a basement bonus room.”

Rendez-Vous Winery opens a second location

Fans of Rendez-Vous Winery will now have a second place to enjoy the wine, as the winery is set to open the doors to a new second location on 16th Street in Sacramento, just 14 miles north of the original Clarksburg location, according to the Sacramento Bee. Opening Saturday, July 29, the new space will feature small bites alongside those pours of wine.