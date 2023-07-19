Popular Beignet Destination Just For You Cafe Will Get New Life From Industry Vet

Dogpatch residents and fluffy beignet enthusiasts alike were devastated to learn on April 4 that Just For You Cafe closed permanently. Now, fans can rest easy knowing the cafe at 732 22nd Street will live again under new ownership. The San Francisco Standard reports Michael Tufo, who owns Calabria Bros. Deli in the Excelsior, will open the doors to Giuliana’s Just for You Cafe in August, with the slight name change a nod to Tufo’s daughter.

The incoming menu is still TBD, but Tufo told the news outlet that Americana breakfast staples including bacon and eggs will return, in addition to those iconic beignets. Slight renovations are underway, and Tufo also hopes to re-hire former staff. The neighborhood itself has long been a destination for diners, thanks to restaurants like Piccino and Besharam. “The neighborhood deserves something good,” Tufo told the Standard. “I just wanna make people happy.”

Bring your classic car or motorcycle to Excelsior’s block party

Excelsior Coffee, the Excelsior’s aptly-named specialty coffee shop, is run by devout worshippers in the church of speed. That is to say, the team is taking classic car and motorcycle registration for the neighborhood’s block party, a joint operation called Forever Forward. The Saturday, August 19 event is free-to-attend from noon to 5 p.m. with an afterparty at Thee Parkside, but vehicle registration is filling up fast.

North Oakland pizzeria transforms into a worker-owned collective

On September 1, five employees of Nick’s Pizza and Bakery will purchase the business, turning it into a worker-owned operation. East Bay Nosh reports founder Nick Yapor-Cox cut his teeth at Arizmendi’s in the East Bay, another worker-owned outfit. “I didn’t want to see it disappear even if it wasn’t the right thing for me to continue to own and operate,” Yapor-Cox told the outlet.

Drink beer at the Presidio

Parks4All: Brewfest on Saturday, July 29 brings a huge host of breweries, musicians, and food trucks to the Civil War Parade Grounds near the Presidio Tunnel Tops park. Laughing Monk Brewing, Standard Deviant, East Brother Beer Co., Henhouse Brewing Co., and 21st Amendment Brewery are amongst the breweries pouring pints. Tickets go for $50, and current Parks Conservancy members, volunteers, and staff get $5 off admission.