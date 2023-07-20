Now Anchor Brewing Workers Say They Want to Buy the Business and Turn It Into a Co-op

There was an outpouring of sadness after last week’s news that Anchor Brewing is closing after 127 years in business, but since then there’s been a movement among potential investors to rescue San Francisco’s legendary steam beer makers. Now, as of Wednesday, July 19, another group of potential investors is making themselves known: the workers of Anchor Brewing. A letter sent to Anchor Brewing owner Sapporo USA indicates the company’s employees would like to “launch an effort to purchase the brewery and run it as a worker co-op,” Vinepair reports.

A business agent at International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 6 shared the letter with Vinepair, which asks Sapporo USA president Mike Minami whether the company would work “cooperatively and transparently” with the employees in their bid to purchase the brewery. “All we want is a fair shot at being able to continue to do our jobs, make the beer we love, and keep this historic institution open,” the letter reads in part. “We do not want the brewery and brand we love to be sold off before we even had a chance.” The letter asks for a response by the end of day, Friday, July 21, according to Vinepair.

Oakland’s clown-themed bar, Stinky’s, closes

Downtown Oakland bar Stinky’s has suffered issues with its building since the constant rainstorms the Bay Area saw in January, enduring severe water damage and then being forced to temporarily close, according to the owner’s Instagram. Now, seven months later, it seems that the clowned-theme bar is closing permanently. “With a lack of funds to rebuild the business, the insurance not paying out, and the hard times facing Oakland right now we think we will sit this next one out,” the Instagram post reads in part.

Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar closes in Sacramento

Pour one more out for another closed bar: The Sacramento Bee reports the Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar is done after 11 years in business. A sign on the bar’s door stated the business is closed “until further notice” but staffers shared online that they’ve been told to look for new jobs, the newspaper reports.

June’s Pizza may be on the road to a comeback

June’s Pizza was a favorite among the pop-up businesses that started sprouting up during the pandemic shutdowns, only to shutter in 2021. Now, the Mercury News has caught wind of a beer and wine license application at 2408 Mandela Parkway in Oakland for the business. Founder Craig Murli wouldn’t share details, but it seems a promising start for a revival of the business.

Who doesn’t love a pizza party?

The Tenderloin’s Outta Sight Pizza is teaming up with the Tenderheart team for an event they’re calling “Industry Pizza Party,” a night at the Market Street restaurant inside the Line hotel with food, cocktail pairings, and music by Knowpa Slaps. Expect two types of pizza from Tenderheart chef Joe Hou and Outta Sight chef Eric Ehler, a corn cheese square slice and a kimchi square slice, along with a Chinese-Italian roast pork hoagie on Rize Up hoagie rolls, and Chinese American pizza fries. The event is set for Tuesday, August 1, and a portion of the proceeds will go toward GLIDE. Attendees can RSVP for the night via OpenTable.