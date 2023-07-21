This Massive Napa Valley Retail Space Is Going Dark Again

If you’ve driven up 128 through Napa Valley, then it’s likely you’ve seen the large khaki-colored building on the west side of the highway, just across from V. Sattui winery and its expansive picnic grounds. For many long years, the 607 St. Helena Highway space was home to Napa Valley’s outpost of specialty food destination Dean & Deluca — until the store went dark in 2019. Just a few months later, another retailer took over the lease, and Gary’s Wine & Marketplace made its St. Helena debut by the fall.

Now, Gary’s has also announced plans to vacate the space. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the company pointed to “factors beyond our control, including fires, the pandemic, and many other issues” as the reasons behind the closure. There’s no set date for the shop’s last day; the plan is to sell through the current inventory at “extremely discounted prices” and stay open as long as possible. Owner Gary Fisch told the San Francisco Chronicle closing the location is “the worst thing I’ve had to do in my job.”

Haight Street sandwich shop owner issues call for support

Peterson Harter, the entrepreneur behind Haight Street’s muffuletta shop Sandy’s, posted on Instagram about an alleged assault that happened outside his business earlier this week. ABC7 reports that the San Francisco Police Department is involved and that there is “an open and active investigation.”

Walnut Creek microbrewery plots larger space

Per the Mercury News, Walnut Creek microbrewery Calicraft Brewing plans to expand into a larger space at 2700 Mitchell Drive as part of a larger redevelopment plan for the site. The brewery already has a small space at that address but the new space would total about 9,000 square feet.

Sacramento’s popular Red Rabbit bar might make a comeback

An update on yesterday’s report about the closure of Sacramento cocktail bar Red Rabbit: Now the Bee reports the closure may be temporary. Co-owner Jamal Khan told the paper in an email Thursday that his father had been running the bar, but due to a “downturn in his health” they had to close the doors. He aims to hire a new general manager and reopen.

Capo’s has hella Anchor Steam on draft

If you’re looking to get your fix of Anchor Steam beer before the taps run dry, head to Capo’s in North Beach, where a savvy bartender ordered several extra kegs just before the brewery announced its big closure news. This weekend, as in now through Sunday, July 20, the bar will be selling pints for $1.27 (a nod to the brewery’s 127 years in business). Limit two per customer and available for dine-in only.