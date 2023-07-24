Slug, the Sister Bar to Michelin Bib Gourmand Favorite Snail Bar, Is Closing

Slug, the second Oakland wine bar from chef Andres Giraldo Florez, is set to close on Friday, August 4. Florez made the announcement via an Instagram post on Sunday. “This was a decision made by me and my family and we have personal reasons why we’re doing it,” the post reads in part. It goes on to ponder Slug’s future, teasing a possible move to a new location, but guarantees the “turn-key” space will be listed soon for anyone interested in running a wine bar and restaurant.

Slug debuted in July 2022 in downtown Oakland, led by chef Spencer Horovitz; he left in the fall and the kitchen turned into a rotating pop-up residency featuring businesses such as Fish and Bonez, That Smax, My Friend Fernando, and more. Both Slug and Snail Bar endured some ups and downs during the last year, starting with a controversy over service charges at Slug and Snail Bar going to managers in August 2022 and noise complaints levied against Snail Bar by neighbors in September 2022. Yet, Florez’s popular Snail Bar endures, earning an entry into Michelin’s Bib Gourmand list as of July 2023. As for Slug, the closing post promises a big First Friday party with the Bussdown Collective on August 4. “This is not a sad good bye it’s a simple see you later,” the post reads.

Anchor Brewery owner says its open to an offer from workers

Last week, Anchor Brewery employees sent a letter to Sapporo USA stating they intend to buy the brewery and turn it into a co-op, following news that the steam beer production line is going dark. Now, it seems the parent company is open to the idea. “Given our deep respect for the Anchor Union and our team members,” company spokesperson Sam Singer said in a statement issued to the Mercury News, “should our employees put forward a bonafide, legally binding offer to buy the company, one that includes a verifiable source of funds, we would gladly consider it.”

La Ventana residency comes to an end

Coffee pop-up La Ventana has been serving latte de ollas out of the window of Mission District restaurant Donaji since August 2022, but now the pop-up is reaching its last days. The business announced via Instagram that its final day of service at Donaji will be Saturday, July 29. After that, the business will be rolling around San Francisco as a coffee truck, serving the coffees that made La Ventana a hit in the first place.

D.R.E.A.M. Doughnuts goes on hiatus

Those who enjoy the fantastical pastries of pop-up D.R.E.A.M. Doughnuts will have just a few more chances to score some stuffed croughies before the team goes on an extended break. As stated in a recent newsletter, while the team typically goes on an annual summer break, family matters require a trip to the Philippines, and they’ll have to pause the business without a definite return date set. The last dates are set for July 29, 30, and August 4.

Nyum Bai comes back for a one-night-only pop-up

Cambodian restaurant favorite Nyum Bai closed in May 2022 with bits of news popping up about chef Nite Yun’s plans since — there was a 2022 Outside Lands appearance and now a cookbook is in the works — but this month there’s a new opportunity to try Yun’s food once again. Nyum Bai is set to do a one-night pop-up at San Francisco’s Birba Wine Bar, on Sunday, July 30 from 1 to 8 p.m. Among the menu items appearing at the pop-up are Yun’s Khmer summer rolls and mee kola noodles.