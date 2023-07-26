There’s a Chance Cambodian Restaurant Nyum Bai Could Open at the Ferry Building

The San Francisco Business Times reports that Cambodian restaurant Nyum Bai could be headed to the historic Ferry Building. According to the outlet, the business recently registered a business address at San Francisco’s Ferry Building on the Embarcadero — but a representative for the Ferry Building says neither Nyum Bai nor its proprietor chef Nite Yun has signed a lease at the building yet. The outlet, however, notes that sometimes business owners “file a business registry with the city prior to finalizing their lease to get a head start on applying for utilities and other services.”

Fans may remember that Nyum Bai closed its doors in May 2022 at which time Yun shared on Instagram that the restaurant’s lease at 3340 East 12th Street in Oakland was up after five years. She went on to tease a future location though. “This is not the end of Nyum Bai, rather the closing of its first chapter, which has been something truly special,” the post reads in part. “We will reopen in the near future in a new location, so stay tuned!” There’s been no word yet on where the restaurant is headed, but it seems this could be the first indication.

Rooftop Nikkei restaurant set to open in September in Union Square

According to a press release, Chotto Matte, the much-buzzed-about rooftop restaurant set to open atop the former Macy’s Men’s department store at 100 Stockton, will open in September. The restaurant serves Peruvian Japanese cuisine including dishes such as Chotto branzino ceviche and tentáculos de pulpo.

Peet’s Coffee workers at three Bay Area shops just voted on unionizing

As Eater SF reported in mid-June, three Bay Area locations of Peet’s Coffee could be unionizing this summer. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that workers at stores in Berkeley and Oakland voted on whether or not to join Industrial Workers of the World Industrial Union 460 (IWW IU460) on Tuesday. Their demands include “standard base pay rate and cost of living adjustments; expanded benefits like better health care for part-time employees; safer workplaces; and ‘stringent accountability standards for management.’”

Delirama is expanding to Oakland

Delirama exploded onto the Berkeley dining scene in 2022 with the opening of its permanent restaurant at 1746 Solano Avenue. Now it seems the restaurant is taking its massive pastrami sandwiches to Oakland. A new Instagram account @delirama_jr teases that something is “coming soon” and an Instagram story posted Wednesday shares that the owner is excited to have signed a lease in Oakland. Stay tuned for more info.