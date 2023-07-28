Some of the Bay Area’s Best Fried Chicken Lands in San Francisco Later This Year

One of the top spots for soul food and fried chicken in the Bay Area is coming to San Francisco later this year, per the San Francisco Chronicle. Fernay McPherson’s Minnie Bell’s Soul Food Movement has been operating out of Public Market Emeryville since 2018 and now the chef and owner plans to bring her famous rosemary fried chicken to a new location at 1375 Fillmore Street. The approximately 2,000-square-foot space was previously home to Bruno’s Pizzeria and will have both indoor and outdoor seating. On the menu, expect fan favorites including that golden fried chicken and McPherson’s gooey mac n’ cheese, plus Sunday brunch starring dishes such as oxtail hash and a shrimp etouffee over a fried grit cake.

Two prominent Fisherman’s Wharf restaurants are gone for good

Both Pompei’s Grotto and Lou’s Fish Shack, located on Jefferson Street at Fisherman’s Wharf, have been closed since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. But this week, both restaurants have officially made those closures permanent. The Chronicle reports that the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed an agreement between the restaurants and the Port of San Francisco, which owns and manages the waterfront properties, to terminate both leases.

China Live eviction lawsuit drags on

The San Francisco Business Times has updates on the eviction lawsuit between China Live and its landlord over unpaid rent. Per the outlet, there have been at least four lawsuits between the two parties, including one in which the restaurant is suing the landlord for $25 million in damages. There’s a hearing scheduled for early August but don’t hold your breath for a quick resolution: “No matter who the court sides with, the legal dispute between China Live and its landlord will continue into next year and likely the year after that,” the paper writes.

No salmon at this year’s salmon fest

There will be no salmon at this year’s Klamath Salmon Festival, an annual event held by the Yurok Tribe. SFGATE reports the tribe has decided not to catch any fish for the festival nor to harvest any salmon this year due to expectations that this year will see “one of the lowest fish runs on record.”

Compton’s Coffee to open in North Beach

Compton’s Coffee House on Fillmore between Pine and Bush streets is opening a second location, per a post on Instagram. The business will take over the long-vacant former Cafe Sputino/La Boulange location on Columbus Avenue in North Beach, joining a flood of openings in the area including the new Cassava and Flour + Water Pizzeria. The post promises an opening sometime this summer.