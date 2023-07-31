After Five Years on Valencia, Stonemill Matcha Is Closing For Good

Stonemill Matcha, the exceptional destination for all things matcha on Valencia Street, is closing its doors for good later this summer. The company shared the sad news in an Instagram post on Monday afternoon and did not immediately reply to a request for comment from Eater SF.

“After five amazing years of operation on Valencia Street, we will soon be closing our doors for good,” the post reads in part. “We are so incredibly grateful for our community and for embracing our vision. Your support and love for us has been appreciated since day one.” The final day of operation at 561 Valencia Street will be Sunday, August 27, the post continues, adding that fans are invited to “say goodbye to the cafe that we have poured our hearts out for during our last month of operation.”

Stonemill Matcha opened in 2018 during the Bay Area’s matcha boom. In 2019 pastry chef Mikiko Yui, who came to Stonemill after having worked at top restaurants including Coi and State Bird Provisions, told the San Francisco Chronicle that part of the draw of the Japanese-grown green tea stemmed from its bitterness, which cuts the sweetness of drinks and desserts.

Over its five-year tenure, the green tea specialist earned many fans not only for its selection of carefully crafted hot and cold beverages including a highly Instagrammable, pink-and-green iced strawberry latte but also for its menu of Japanese food and matcha-infused pastries. Favorites include its sandwiches and pastries, such as its pork katsu sandwich and matcha cream pies. Stonemill also sells a wide variety of tea and brewing equipment including tea whisks and ceramic mugs.

The shop’s closure doesn’t bode well for a neighborhood that’s seen a rash of high-profile restaurant and food business closings during the first half of the year. In February, high-profile seafood restaurant Ancora shuttered after just five months in business. It was located on the same block as Stonemill Matcha, between 16th and 17th streets — as was Luna, a restaurant and bar that reopened after a redesign and rebranding in January only to go dark less than six months later. Third Culture Bakery also closed its Valencia Street shop in March after just seven months, though it was located between 22nd and 23rd streets.

Between now and the shop’s closure in August, fans can visit Stonemill Matcha for dine-in or place orders online for pick-up or delivery. The cafe is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with takeout available until 4 p.m.