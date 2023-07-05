This Marina Pastry Pop-Up Is Taking Its Photo-Worthy Flaky Croissants to North Beach

Sophia Smith, whose Marina-based pop-up Butter & Crumble took the city by storm in the early days of the pandemic, is opening her first permanent location in North Beach. The new bakery will open at 271 Francisco Street. Fans can expect the gluten-free and vegan options that have made the pop-up popular, plus the Parisian-inspried treats including cinnamon pains au chocolat that Smith says upgraded her game in February 2023. In a pleasant twist of fate, the location is the former Tante Marie’s cooking school where Smtih’s mom cut her teeth as a young cook.

Smith’s permanent space will join the North Beach renaissance and be in-part funded through SMBX, an investment company that allows private residents to buy bonds to support small businesses and receive repayment plus interest. Butter & Crumble isn’t the only Bay Area business to announce the opening of its first permanent space thanks to SMBX assistance; Hella Bagels will open on San Pablo Avenue through the same program, and last year Reesa Kashuk’s Poppy Bagels found SMBX an appealing alternative to traditional funding, too.

Pacific Heights French bistro closes its doors for good

Curbside Cafe, a California Street go-to for lobster bisque and French onion soup for years, permanently closed on July 2. The San Francisco Standard caught the business’ Facebook post confirming the closure, writing they are unable to renew the location’s lease.

Restaurant replacing Cowgirl Creamery opens in Point Reyes

Cheese destination Cowgirl Creamery closed its mega-popular North Bay location in September 2022, and as of this month there’s a new tenant in the space. On July 1 the team behind Wild West Ferments opened, bringing West Marin Culture Shop and its ice cream floats to town. According to the Marin Independent Journal Kendra Kolling, of grilled cheese favorite the Farmer’s Wife, will work a sandwich station at the new shop.

Craft coffee all-stars opening in Civic Center

Coffee cocktail enthusiasts head to SPRO Coffee Lab on Church Street and at SPARK Social for heady caffeinated drinks. But, according to an Instagram post from the company, soon an outpost at 525 Golden Gate Avenue will bring those specialty drinks to the Tenderloin. SPRO’s newest location will host a grand opening, including complimentary coffee and pastries, on July 17 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chef Matt Horn’s burger restaurant poised to open

The mind behind the East Bay’s blockbuster barbecue restaurants Horn Barbecue and Kowbird announced on Instagram that reservations to dine at Matty’s Old Fashioned are now open. The restaurant at 464 8th Street promises to serve nostalgic fare riffing on an Americana burger joint. Guests can reserve now through Tock.