This Cambodian Chef Is Writing a Cookbook With Recipes From Her Hit Oakland Restaurant

The buzz around Cambodian restaurant Nyum Bai from chef Nite Yun was big when it debuted in Oakland in 2018, earning the chef and restaurant a number of accolades, including being named Eater SF’s Restaurant of the Year in 2019 and a James Beard Award semifinalist nod, among other kudos. So it was with some surprise that Yun announced the sudden closure of the hit restaurant in May 2022, stating that it will reopen in a new location in the future.

And while she hasn’t opened a new restaurant — yet — there is finally some news about what Yun’s been up to for the last year, besides Nyum Bai’s appearance at Outside Lands last year. The chef shared via Instagram Wednesday that she’s working on a Nyum Bai cookbook with writer Tien Nguyen. “It’s been a cathartic and joyous process,” she writes in part. “After many years of spreading and celebrating Khmer culture, I get to share my recipes and tell the story of the Khmer American diaspora.” Notably, the book is being released by local chef and author Bryant Terry’s book imprint 4 Color Books.

Another San Francisco Starbucks on its way to unionizing

For anyone following the journey of local Starbucks locations forming unions, another San Francisco shop is on its way to joining Workers United, the union representing Starbucks employees across the country, the San Francisco Standard reports. The Inner Sunset outpost at 744 Irving Street location filed paperwork with the National Labor Relations Board to join the union on Wednesday and, if approved by workers, will be the second location to unionize after the Castro outpost at 4094 18th Street, which did so in August 2022.

A new Thai restaurant opens in Danville

Zaya Thai Pantry, a new restaurant in Danville, opened in the former Tower Grille space, the Mercury News reports. It’s from chef and owner Yanika Yawikham, who hails from Chang Mai, and serves a mix of Thai classics, such as short rib khao soi, alongside a street food menu and full bar. The restaurant has been in soft opening for three months, the outlet states, but is gearing up for a Thursday, July 13 grand opening.

Albany to get hella bagels from Hella Bagels

Bagels are set to rain down upon the East Bay town of Albany by late December, with the news that hella popular pop-up Hella Bagels is set to open a permanent shop at 1019 San Pablo Avenue, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Owner Blake Hunter is raising funds for the new shop via the fundraising platform SMBX and is seeking out a $124,000 bond offering, with $84,000 invested by bagel fans already. Hunter told the outlet to expect 12 cold and hot bagel sandwich options, plus a bagel of the week special, alongside a coffee program.