San Francisco’s Sex-Positive Kink Cafe Wicked Grounds Has Closed Again

This is a curated list of the Bay Area’s most notable and permanent restaurant and bar closures, with new updates published once a week. See a closing we missed? Then drop us a line.

SOMA — Wicked Grounds, a groundbreaking kink-friendly cafe, art gallery, and boutique, closed its physical space at 289 Eighth Street in SoMa after 14 years, SFGATE reports. The cafe served coffee, soups, and sandwiches, as well as provided space for the “kink, queer and sex-positive communities,” per the business website. Owner Mir Bilodeau says “declining revenue amid decreased foot traffic downtown” precipitated the decision to close the cafe, though the organization will continue to host virtual events and in-person workshops and classes and other venues in San Francisco.

This is far from the first time the cafe has gone dark, however. In 2018, the cafe announced plans to close but raised enough money to soldier on. After opening in 2009, it also shuttered in 2011, despite a successful $50,000 fundraising effort. Then, seemingly all of a sudden, reopened in 2012.

PACIFIC HEIGHTS — Curbside Cafe, a longstanding French-style bistro in the Pacific Heights neighborhood, announced plans to close as of June 30 on Facebook. The restaurant’s lease ended and the owners were unable to renew, per the post.

SOUTH BEACH — HRD Coffee Shop might sound like a neighborhood beverage stop, but real ones know it was a destination for Korean-Mexican fusion cuisine. The restaurant, which was open for about 70 years and served kimchi and bulgogi burritos, closed as of Friday, June 23, owner Sydney Saidyan confirmed. “I lost faith in my partners, meaning the city and landlord, to really see us as their valued partner,” Saidyan says. “We realized that basically we cannot continue when we have done everything we can, and we couldn’t really come to that mindset to say we can last another year or two.”