The Best Dishes Editors Ate This Week

There’s certainly no shortage of excellent food to be found in San Francisco and the Bay Area — but there’s plenty worth skipping, too. Luckily for you, Eater editors dine out several times a week (or more) and we’re happy to share the standout dishes we encounter as we go.

Here’s the best of everything the Eater SF team has eaten recently. Check back weekly for more don’t-miss dishes.

July 7

Lobster butter spaghetti at Pasta Supply Co.

It’s an excellent time to be a pasta-lover in the Bay Area. On top of standard bearers like Flour + Water and Cotogna, the region has welcomed a crop of new and more affordable options including Sfizio in the East Bay and chef Anthony Strong’s Pasta Supply Co. in the Richmond District. The latter only opened for dinner service on June 21 and already you can expect a queue on the sidewalk as soon as the clock hits 5 p.m. Of course, Strong, who spent time in the kitchens at Prairie, Locanda, and Delfina, delivered bowl after bowl of perfectly al dente delicacies. I have to shout out the mafaldine, which we upgraded to include fragrant black truffle butter. It’s a simple preparation but the frilly, long, and highly slurpable noodles had me chair-dancing like a happy kid. The lobster butter spaghetti makes a more grown-up option and yes, you should have them toss a whole tail on top. Each noodle shined under a light coating of sauce made from butter that’s been bolstered by lobster shells and smoky-sharp fermented chiles, while hunks of bouncy meat broke up the dish’s texture nicely. Mostly, the depth of the flavors at play — acidic, funky, and a little bit spicy — made this the evening’s all-around star. The shop offers fresh noodles and sauce to take home, too. But if you have the time to let Strong and his team do the work, why would you ever want to get in the way? Pasta Supply Co., 236 Clement Street, San Francisco

— Lauren Saria, editor Eater SF

Sake & ikura don from Iyasare

Sometimes I go into dips of sushi deficiency and, when corrected by a great meal, I find myself visiting more and more sushi places. Grocery store sushi (hi, Tokyo Fish Market!), American-style rolls, high-end offerings, I’ll try them all. So when a day off intersected with a need to go to Fourth Street in Berkeley, I decided to seek out devour a favorite I haven’t had in quite a bit: the sake ikura don bowl at Iyasare. It’s still somewhat of a splurge, but how often do I have time for a leisurely lunch? Each element of the dish was well executed. There were the melting bites of raw salmon; rectangles of tamago highlighting the layering of the lightly sweet egg; briny bursts of umami from the marinated salmon roe; and the chew and flavor of two different types of treated seaweed. The rice hiding underneath it all was cooked to desired sushi bowl done-ness, while the vegetables maintained a nice crunch. How to attack the dish is an enjoyable Choose Your Own Adventure of a lunch. Cucumber and rice in one bite, a tiny bump of wasabi added to the salmon in another, I picked my way through the bowl and wrapped things up very satisfied from my seat at the bar. Iyasare, 1830 Fourth Street, Berkeley

— Dianne de Guzman, Eater SF deputy editor

Yachae bibimbab at Daeho Kalbijjim

Pretty much everyone seems to be well aware of the phenomenal Daeho Kalbijjim and its empire-esque reach in the Bay Area, even topping croissants in Japantown. At the same time, everyone seems to know the wonderful H Mart and its both emotional and impressive spread of foodstuffs. But until last week, I was more or less in the dark on both fronts. Thank heavens I rose to the occasion while traveling through Daly City and ordered this vegetable-stuffed, hot stone goliath. I whipped the strips of carrot and seaweed together as quickly as I could while the egg cooked into the cracklingly-hot dish, rich scents of sesame and pepper rising from the metal tray. The banchan alone are noteworthy: the classic kimchi was firm and flavorful, the kkakdugi chunky and crisp. For fans of budget eating, this meal is a win, too, as $24 doesn’t feel pricey when an entire armada of Korean fare shuttles from the kitchen. I can’t recommend enough to incorporate the entire dish of scintillating spicy sauce into the stone pot as the egg firms and to make sure to scrape the base for that paella-esque crispy rice. I didn’t cry, but dining at Daeho’s H Mart outpost was a full-on vegetarian revelation. Daeho Kalbijjim, 3995 Alemany Boulevard, San Francisco

— Paolo Bicchieri, Eater SF reporter