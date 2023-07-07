The Bay Area’s Most Prominent Malaysian Chef Is Finally Opening Her New Restaurant

Nearly three years after Azalina Eusope first shared plans for a new restaurant in the Tenderloin, the prominent and well-loved Malaysian chef is finally ready to welcome diners into the space at 499 Ellis Street. Though she previously described the restaurant as a version of a kopitiam, a type of coffee shop, she now tells the San Francisco Chronicle that the new restaurant, called Azalina’s, will “take diners on a trip through Malaysia’s night markets and home kitchens.”

The restaurant opens on July 20 and will serve a four-course menu ($100) that includes two beverages, one alcoholic and one not. Dishes will come from all over the Southeast Asian country, including roti jala, or lacy rolled crepes, and nasi kandar, a dish that “epitomizes Mamak cuisine,” the chef told the paper; people who are a part of the Mamak ethnic group trace their roots to India and often practice Islam. Reservations for Azalina’s are open now on Resy.

Palo Alto just got a Turkish coffee shop and cafe

Palo Alto Online has the news about a duo of new businesses that share space at 205 University Avenue. Owner Elif Uzun opened Oklava, a Turkish cafe, and Kenz Coffee Bar on June 13. The cafe serves “traditional Turkish pastries, such as simit and cheese borek, Turkish breakfast plates, Turkish delights and over 20 varieties of baklava,” the outlet reports.

Livermore welcomes a new brewery

There’s a new brewery pouring pints in Livermore, the Mercury News reports. Dust Bowl Brewing, which has won several accolades at the California State Fair’s commercial craft beer competition, opened at 3034 West Jack London Boulevard, marking the brewery’s fourth outpost. Good news for fans of thick and fruity brews: the taproom has two dedicated handles for “rotating ‘smoothie beers’ – sour-fruited beverages in flavors like banana-orange-strawberry and cherry-raspberry-huckleberry-mango.”

Catch a couple of upcoming pop-ups

Mark your calendars for a duo of pop-ups that see out-of-town talent strut their stuff at San Francisco spots. First up: Thunderbolt pop-up at True Laurel on Sunday, July 9. The Los Angeles bar, widely considered not only one of the best in the city but also the country, will get behind the stick from 6 p.m. until sold out; no reservations. Next up: a guest chef dinner with chef Christina Sunae of Filipino restaurant ApuNena in Argentina at Abaca on Thursday, July 13. The multi-course dinner is $75 per person; reservations are available via Resy.