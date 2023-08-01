Line-Inducing Chinese Bakery Pineapple King Is Expanding to the East Bay

Good news for anyone who’s driven to the Sunset District and stood in line on Irving Street in order to get a box of warm pineapple buns: popular San Francisco Chinese bakery Pineapple King is opening a second location in the East Bay, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The new outpost will be located at 46827 Warm Springs Boulevard in Fremont, co-owner Jennifer Leung told the paper. It’s expected to open in the fall.

San Franciscans might know the bakery for its fresh pineapple buns, or bolo bao, which come filled with a variety of custards and cremes or with pats of Kerrygold butter. The bakery also offers an array of Chinese bakery staples such as egg tarts (both Cantonese and Portuguese styles), mooncakes, and braided buns flecked with scallions and ham. As with the San Francisco shop, the Fremont location will be small and takeout only.

Los Angeles-based ice cream shop headed for NorCal

The Dolly Llama, a Los Angeles-based dessert shop, opened its first location in Northern California in a Sacramento suburb, the Bee reports. It’s located at the Raley’s Center of Elk Grove at 4900 Elk Grove Boulevard and serves a menu that includes bubble waffles and ice cream. It’s just the first of a handful of upcoming locations, all part of an expansion that’s seen the dessert shop open outposts in Dallas and Las Vegas as well.

There’s a carnival coming to Civic Center

Get ready for a four-day carnival to take over San Francisco’s Civic Center area later this month. The event will run from Thursday, August 24 through Sunday, August 27, and will include a Ferris wheel, a 100-foot slide, and “classic fair treats including hand-dipped corn dogs, Hawaiian shave ice, funnel cakes, popcorn, cotton candy, caramel apples, and french fries.” Admission will require a $10 minimum purchase for all attendees over 12 years old.

Resy and Amex might buy your dinner this month

You might be able to snag a free dinner this month at some of San Francisco’s top restaurants. Through the American Express and Shop Small Present: The Resy Tastemakers promotion, diners can make reservations at select restaurants for Wednesday nights in August and Resy will cover the bill up to $99 per diner. Reservations drop on Mondays at 10 a.m. local time. The promo kicks off on Monday, August 7 when reservations for August 9 at Mourad go live at 10 a.m. — good luck.